CACI Wins Prime Position on $898 Million Multiple-Award Contract to Provide Cyber Engineering and Electronic Warfare Solutions to U.S. Navy

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it has won a prime position on the multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity Cyber Mission Engineering contract, with a shared ceiling value of $898 million ($962 million total if all options are exercised), to provide cyber engineering and electronic warfare solutions to the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic.

The award, which has a five-year base ordering period with one two-year option and one six-month option-to-extend services, represents new work for CACI.

Through this contract vehicle, CACI will provide NIWC with a full range of agile design solutions in engineering and technical support for cyber security, electronic warfare, C5ISR, information operations, enterprise IT, and space capabilities.

The center, located in Charleston, S.C., supports information warfighting capabilities for naval, joint, coalition and other national missions.

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI provides proven expertise and innovative software development and integration resources to advance the Navy’s cyber and electronic warfare capabilities. We remain committed to growing all our capabilities to support our Defense Department customers and improve mission readiness across all warfighting domains – land, sea, air, space, cyber, and the electromagnetic spectrum.”

