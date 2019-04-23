Yottabyte Joins Merit Marketplace to Offer Members Private Cloud Solution

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yottabyte is pleased to announce they joined the Merit Marketplace in order to provide Merit’s members with a comprehensive private cloud solution powered by Yottabyte software. In a strategic partnership between Yottabyte and Merit Network, members of the Merit Marketplace can experience an affordable turnkey alternative to the traditional on-premises data center solution.

"As a Michigan based solution provider, we are delighted to partner with Merit Network and join the Merit Marketplace,” said Mike Aloe, COO of Yottabyte. “Joining the Marketplace will bring us closer to the extended members of the Merit Network community. We look forward to serving Merit’s members with our best in breed cloud technology while further improving their IT infrastructure capabilities. "

Yottabyte, a software company specializing in virtualization of the data center, prides itself on offering a homogeneous system designed for the IT generalist. The Merit Marketplace offers a wide variety of software, training and services that are critical to research and education organizations. Through strong relationships and the power of collective bargaining, Merit and their vendors offer exclusive discounts to help their Membership run their organizations.

“Our goal is to provide a wide variety of high-quality services at exclusive discounts through our partnerships,” said Pierrette Renée Widmeyer, Director of Communications and Marketing at Merit Network. “We are excited to offer our members Yottabyte's cloud solution and professional services through the Merit Marketplace.”

To highlight the benefits of a cloud powered by Yottabyte, Yottabyte will be at the Merit Member Conference on May 8-9, 2019 at the Henry Hotel in Dearborn, Michigan. At the Conference, members of the Merit Community can learn about Yottabyte's approach to cloud computing, whether that entails running Yottabyte software on-premises, in a private cloud, or as a hybrid of the two.

Yottabyte looks forward to assisting members of the Merit Marketplace by providing a comprehensive IT solution that surpasses the current needs of IT services.

About Yottabyte

Yottabyte is a software-defined data center (SDDC) company headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan. Yottabyte offers a fully integrated cloud software stack that was built with simplicity and completeness in mind for managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to build, deploy, and manage cloud data centers and services.

About Merit Network

Merit Network is a non-profit, member-owned organization that provides high-performance networking and services to research and education communities. Founded by Michigan State University, Wayne State University, and the University of Michigan, Merit pioneered many of the practices and protocols used in today’s Internet.