Securities America Recruits Rochester, N.Y.-Based Producer Group with over $200 Million in Total Client Assets

LA VISTA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK), announced today that it has successfully recruited a group of six advisors with over $200 million in total client assets. The Rochester, New York-based group, which includes Meliora Wealth Management and Allied Financial Partners, is affiliating with Securities America through Evolution Financial Advisors (EFA), a Victor, N.Y.-based Super-OSJ with total client assets of more than $2.6 billion.

The group includes three CFP® professionals, including twenty-year industry veteran David Quick, CFP®, president of Meliora Wealth Management, who served as OSJ for Allied Financial Partners before joining EFA.

Quick said he was drawn to Securities America because of its demonstrated success in supporting the growth of firms on its platform, and because of the resources available to advisors at Ladenburg’s independent brokerage and advisory (IAB) firms. He was also attracted to the opportunity to join a top Super-OSJ in Evolution Financial Advisors.

Quick said, “Joining the Securities America and Evolution Financial family will offer the support needed to run a better practice. As a group of advisors, we are motivated and passionate about driving positive results for our clients and providing them with the right advice at the right time. With its robust advisor coaching programs and in-depth, multi-faceted practice management support, we believe Securities America will position us to deliver on that goal more effectively than ever. We were also very impressed with Securities America’s commitment to continually evolving its cutting-edge technology platform to help advisors stay a step ahead in this ever-changing industry landscape.”

Gregg Johnson, Securities America’s executive vice president of branch office development and acquisitions, said, “We are thrilled to add a group of this caliber to Securities America’s platform. As a service-driven organization, we are committed to helping advisors use our technology and services to scale up their businesses to the next level and realize their full potential. Additionally, we are excited to facilitate the addition of a high-performing group of advisors to Evolution Financial Advisors. When the firms in the Securities America family win, we win as well.”

Overseen by president Victoria Bach and vice president Rob Anderson, EFA provides advisors with benefits well beyond basic supervisory services and compliance support. EFA offers value-added services including business development and professional growth guidance, help with creation and review of marketing and advertising materials, virtual assistance support and product and strategy consultation, among other services.

Bach said, “David and his team are great additions to Evolution Financial Advisors, and I look forward to collaborating with them. By combining the outstanding technology and service platform of Securities America and our own close-knit culture and top-notch playbook of solutions, we believe we can help Meliora Wealth Management and Allied Financial Partners take the next step toward realizing their growth goals for the future.”

About Securities America

Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK), is one of the nation’s largest independent advisory and brokerage firms, with more than 2,600 independent advisors and more than $86 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and / or Arbor Point Advisors, LLC. Securities America and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. are separate entities from all other entities named.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTSL, LTS PrA, LTSF, LTSK) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Ladenburg Thalmann's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in Ladenburg Thalmann's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Ladenburg Thalmann's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, Ladenburg Thalmann's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Ladenburg Thalmann is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.