Sixgill partners with Anomali to enhance results in leading threat intelligence platform

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sixgill (https://www.cybersixgill.com/), a leading cybersecurity vendor that analyzes the Deep and Dark Web to detect and defuse cyberattacks, is announcing today its partnership with Anomali, the leading provider of threat management and collaboration solutions. By integrating Sixgill into the Anomali Preferred Partner Store (APP store), cyber intelligence analysts can trial and purchase six Sixgill threat intelligence feeds to gain better insights on vulnerabilities.

Sixgill feeds will be added to the Anomali APP Store and will cover several sectors including”: finance, ICS SCADA, telecom, healthcare, gambling, and law enforcement. The feeds will provide access to Sixgill’s broad coverage and collection of assets that may find their way onto Deep, Dark and surface web sources, including IP addresses, domain names, executive names and more. Organizations will also be able to sign up for Sixgill’s automated, actionable alerts.

“We are very excited to partner with Anomali, one of the premier players in the thread intelligence market,” said Sharon Wagner, Sixgill’s CEO. “We view this as a strategic step for Sixgill which will enable us to expand our reach by offering unique Deep and Dark Web threat intelligence feeds in critical sectors via one of the most popular suites of thread intelligence solutions available. While we will start with six stores on the Anomali APP Store, we look forward to continuing to expand our offering and deepening our cooperation with Anomali.”

Powered by machine learning, Anomali arms security teams with highly optimized thread intelligence so that they can detect threats and respond effectively. The Anomali APP Store enables users to find the right intelligence needed for their organization, industry, geography, threat type, and more.

“Our mission is to help organizations collect, understand and operationalize the most relevant threat intelligence to know their adversaries and how to contain threats,” said Dan Barahona, Chief Marketing Officer at Anomali. “We built the APP Store to integrate high value intelligence and thread context from our partners. We are pleased to partner with Sixgill and give our clients visibility into critical Deep and Dark Web threats.”

Sixgill’s staff is comprised of former officials from Israel’s elite intelligence units. It offers SaaS solutions to governments, intelligence organizations, telecom companies, and top global financial institutions.

About Sixgill

Sixgill’s cyber threat intelligence solution focuses on organizations’ intelligence needs, helping them mitigate risks more effectively and more efficiently. Using an agile collection methodology, Sixgill provides broad coverage of exclusive-access Deep and Dark Web sources, as well as relevant surface web sources. By harnessing the exponential power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Sixgill automates the cyber intelligence production cycle. A market leader in Deep and Dark Web cyber threat intelligence, Sixgill helps Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, governments, and law enforcement agencies address a wide range of cybersecurity challenges. To learn more, visit www.cybersixgill.com and follow us on Twitter: @cybersixgill and LinkedIn.

About Anomali

Anomali delivers critical threat intelligence capabilities, allowing organizations to detect, investigate and respond to serious external threats. The company’s unmatched customer base spans all major verticals and includes partnerships with many ISACs and threat exchanges. Anomali integrates with internal infrastructure to identify new attacks, or search forensically over the past year to discover existing breaches, and enables security teams to quickly understand and contain threats. Anomali also offers STAXX, a free tool to collect and share threat intelligence, and provides a free, out of the box intelligence feed, Anomali Limo. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com and follow us on Twitter: @anomali and LinkedIn.