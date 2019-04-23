EvergreenHealth Re-Ups Contract With TransformativeMed to Simplify Diabetes Management

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransformativeMed, the leader in redefining how clinicians communicate and collaborate using EHR-embedded workflows, today announced that EvergreenHealth has signed a multi-year contract for GlycemiCare™, a CORE Value Suite app that standardizes and streamlines EHR workflows for complex conditions like diabetes. Recognized as one of America’s Top 100 hospitals1 for the past three years, EvergreenHealth is a two-hospital integrated health system serving a population of nearly 850,000. An early adopter of interface-free EHR-embedded workflows, EvergreenHealth has been using GlycemiCare since 2014.

TransformativeMed solutions target the clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) market with out-of-the-box clinician-designed EHR workflows configured by clinical specialty and for complex conditions like diabetes. GlycemiCare streamlines the management and care of diabetes patients by organizing and presenting relevant patient data so providers can rapidly assess trends and glean the insights needed to deliver best-practice care and reduce unnecessary variability in glycemic control from admission to discharge. CORES solutions are delivered as a SaaS model to reduce IT burden and ensure rapid, turnkey implementations.

TransformativeMed President and CEO Doug Cusick stated, “EvergreenHealth has been a fantastic long-term partner, which makes this contract renewal an important market-validating stamp of approval.” Cusick added, “We are thrilled that our solutions are helping to make managing complex conditions like diabetes easier, safer and less frustrating for clinicians.”

About TransformativeMed

Founded in 2011, privately-held TransformativeMed is the first to re-engineer Electronic Health Record (EHR) workflows with directly embedded, clinician-friendly solutions. The CORE Value Suite curates EHR-based patient information and presents it in the unique way each specialty requires. CORES is bi-directionally integrated with smartphones to ensure clinicians can enter and receive critical alerts, notifications and messages while they work. This transforms how the EHR is used. Workflows are streamlined, team communication and collaboration is accelerated, and the frustrations of mining the EHR for critical information is removed. Tens of thousands of clinicians across more than 130 hospitals are using CORES to enhance EHR value, including Dignity Health, Baptist Health, and Medstar and others. Learn more at TransformativeMed.com.