FireEye Joins Retail and Hospitality ISAC as Associate Member

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) and FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) today announced that the intelligence-led security company has joined the RH-ISAC as an Associate member. Through this relationship, RH-ISAC’s analysts will have access to the FireEye® Helix™ security operations platform, providing deeper intelligence and analytics to further strengthen information shared by its members.

As Tommy McDowell, vice president of intelligence for the RH-ISAC, explains, “Having access to the FireEye Helix platform expands our analysts’ visibility of threat actors, and provides the opportunity to detect advanced threats and vulnerabilities – all with the goal of strengthening the defenses of our member companies and the retail and hospitality industries that we serve.”

“In light of increased browser-based attacks and the continuing evolution of opportunistic, financially motivated cybercrime actors, our involvement with the RH-ISAC is another way to demonstrate our support of the retail and hospitality community,” said Dave Baumgartner, CTO of the Americas at FireEye. “In addition to enabling the RH-ISAC to stand up its own instance of Helix, we want to play an active role within RH-ISAC to help strengthen their retail and hospitality cyber communities. We also look forward to serving as a keynote speaker at the RH-ISAC 2019 Retail Cyber Intelligence Summit this summer in Denver.”

About RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) operates as the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cyber security information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail and hospitality industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC currently serves retail, hotels, restaurants, gaming and other consumer-facing entities.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber-attacks. FireEye has over 7,700 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

