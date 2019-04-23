FlexTRADER Extends Integration With Goldman Sachs Actionable Indication of Interest (IOI) Liquidity

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade) today announced an extension of Goldman Sachs’ actionable IOI functionality within the FlexTRADER EMS. The functionality adds IOI profiling and analysis capabilities to the existing FlexIOI product and makes Goldman Sachs actionable liquidity available on the desktop. Customers can action IOI liquidity directly from the trading blotter, which now displays information, including the AFME codes, and the proportion of an order that can be completed using Goldman Sachs’ actionable liquidity.

“True actionable IOI’s are a standard feature in the FlexTRADER EMS, and this latest release allows traders to prioritise which liquidity they prefer to interact with.” said Andy Mahoney, Head of Sales at FlexTrade UK Ltd. “Taking multiple factors into account, including AFME classification, traders can now easily differentiate between risk and principal, and systematically highlight the IOIs that are most relevant at the point of execution.”

“As our franchise growth affords us the opportunity to send increasing amounts of targeted, actionable natural liquidity to clients, solving for the best workflow solutions is a natural next step,” said Danny Mallinson, Head of EMEA Equity Execution Services at Goldman Sachs. “Our clients expect us to deliver unique liquidity via innovative solutions. This partnership with FlexTrade achieves exactly that while adhering to industry-leading best execution standards.”

FlexTrade will be showcasing the Goldman Sachs integration at booth #16 at TradeTech Europe in Paris on April 24th & 25th.

About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the industry pioneer and global leader in broker-neutral execution management and order management trading systems for foreign exchange, equities, options, futures and fixed income. FlexTRADER, our flagship platform for algorithmic trading, is widely viewed as unique in the industry for its combined high performance and multi-asset capability. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has an institutional client base spanning 45 countries and includes many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems at www.flextrade.com.

About Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.