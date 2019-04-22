Davenport University partners with DTE Energy to offer employees Corporate Education Scholarship

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Davenport University announced today that it has developed a partnership with DTE Energy to offer a Corporate Education Scholarship of $250,000. The scholarship will offset the costs of degree programs for DTE employees through Davenport University.

The Corporate Education Scholarship, an initiative between Davenport University and the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, will create opportunities for leading in-state companies to provide educational benefits to their employees. As a continued contribution to the Reinvent Michigan campaign, the Corporate Education Scholarship ensures that top businesses in Michigan can make education accessible and affordable for their workforce.

“With Michigan’s growing economy, our state is facing an insatiable demand for strong talent within our expanding workforce,” said Davenport University President, Dr. Richard Pappas. “With this program, we’ll be able to empower employers to tackle this issue head-on by leveraging one of their most invaluable resources – their employees.”

The Corporate Education Scholarship offered to qualifying Michigan Chamber of Commerce member companies, provides scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 per employee. These funds are made available to up to 50 employees and participation is renewable for up to four years.

“At DTE, we know that when our employees are inspired to lead with their energy, learn and grow, we’re a better, stronger company,” said Mark Stiers, President and COO, DTE Gas. “We are extremely proud to partner with Davenport University and offer our employees new learning and development opportunities, which will ultimately transform the future of our company.”

About Davenport University:

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. More information is available at www.davenport.edu.

About DTE Energy:

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE is committed to being a force for good in the communities where it serves through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.