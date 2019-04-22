Applied DNA and GHCL Launch “REKOOP” Verified by the CertainT Platform on Amazon.com on Earth Day

STONY BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) , a leader in PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, and GHCL announced today the launch of “REKOOP” on Amazon.com. The “REKOOP” range of bedding products is meant for the ecologically conscious consumer who is making purchase decisions to support the environment and is supportive of initiatives that help reduce the carbon footprint.

Consumers are assured of REKOOP’s ecologically conscious practices through the molecular tagging of the recycled fiber that comprise its product line through Applied DNA’s, CertainT platform that secures provenance and complete traceability across the supply chain.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), India’s largest private sector company, is GHCL’s fiber-manufacturing partner and supplies the truly ecofriendly recycled polyester fiber - Recon® Green Gold, which is used in REKOOP bedding.

REKOOP bedding is made by blending cotton with polyester fiber obtained from recycling post-consumer PET bottles. The concept is sustainable, durable and free of any hazardous chemicals. There are 36 PET bottles used for the production of every 250 TC (thread count) REKOOP sheet set (60% cotton 40% recycled PET). This helps in the reduction of landfill space, crude oil consumption and carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

“Powered by our CertainT platform, REKOOP brings to the mass consumer market the ability for individuals to express their commitment to sustainable textile practices via one of the world’s leading retailers. As sustainability in manufacturing becomes increasingly relevant to today’s consumer, our CertainT platform can be a hallmark for sustainable production practices for consumers and manufacturers alike,” stated MeiLin Wan, vice president, textiles, Applied DNA Sciences.

For more information on REKOOP, please visit www.rekoop.pet.

About GHCL

GHCL is a well-diversified organization with an ascertained footprint in Chemicals, Textiles and Consumer Products segment. In Chemicals, the company mainly manufactures Soda Ash (Anhydrous Sodium Carbonate) that is a major raw material for Detergents & Glass industries and Sodium Bicarbonate (baking soda). One of India’s leading manufacturers of Home Textiles, GHCL has an integrated set up which commences right from spinning of fiber (yarn), weaving, dyeing, printing till the finished products, like sheets & duvets, take shape which are primarily exported worldwide. The in-house spinning unit has the capability to manufacture multiple varieties of 100% cotton and blended yarns at various facilities. A perennial innovator in bed linen category some of the recent innovations in the category of sheets include ‘Cirkularity’ – a collection of 8 ranges that support the Circular Economy and focus on ‘reuse, reduce and recycle’, ‘Meditasi’, a health and wellness collection with 9 ranges that include radiation control, temperature regulation, moisture management and athletic recovery, ‘Nile Harvest’, a foolproof traceable Egyptian cotton solution and ‘Fabfit’, a unique fit solution where three sheets fit the six sizes of mattresses. Consumer Products operation is another business for GHCL where it is a leader in manufacturing and selling Edible salt, Industrial grade salt and Honey in the country under the brand name of I-Flo.

At GHCL Ltd, Sustainability is a core element of our business strategy as defined under the aegis of ‘GHCL Way’ which has four pillars i.e. Responsible Stewardship, Social Inclusiveness, Promoting Relationship and Adding Value.

About Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries (RIL) is India’s largest private sector company, with a consolidated turnover of INR 330,180 crore ($ 50.9 billion), cash profit of INR 42,800 crore ($ 6.6 billion), and net profit of INR 29,901 crore ($ 4.6 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2017. RIL is the first private sector company from India to feature in Fortune’s Global 500 list of ‘World’s Largest Corporations’ – currently ranking 203rd

About Applied DNA

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, shifting enforcement priorities of US federal laws relating to cannabis, and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 18, 2018 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on February 7, 2019, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.