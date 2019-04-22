Cook Group to Host Electronic Waste Recycling Event in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cook Group will host its second Community Electronic Recycling Day, on Saturday, April 27, in observation of Earth Month. This year, Cook is partnering with Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington and RecycleForce, to provide the community a free opportunity to recycle electronic waste while supporting previously incarcerated men and women to break down barriers and find meaningful employment.

“RecycleForce is an organization that helps formerly incarcerated individuals rebuild their lives through workforce training, job placement, and personal development,” said Nick Reich, vice president of RecycleForce. “Recycling e-waste with us helps create safer communities, stabilize families, and reduce relapse in criminal behavior.”

Indiana law requires the safe disposal of electronic waste. These products contain hazardous elements that can cause damage to our natural environment and public health. RecycleForce is an R2 Certified EPA Responsible Recycler that has reclaimed the value of almost 70 million pounds of toxic electronic waste and provided employment to over 950 returning citizens.

“We are pleased to offer this event to our community and continue our collaboration with RecycleForce,” said Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical. “After recycling over 250,000 pounds in 2018, we have made some updates to the collection system that will allow for more people and donations to come through the line. There will be a larger group of volunteers to assist, a new location for a better flow of traffic, and fast-lane for those donating a few small items.”

Who: General public When: Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Where: Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington, 200 Daniels Way Participants will enter at Curry Pike and Profile Parkway on the route What: Household electronics such as TVs, computers, refrigerators, flash drives, and other appliances. View a complete list of items that can be recycled.

For more information about the event, visit cookmedical.com/recyclingday.

About Cook Group

Cook Group is a family-owned company with headquarters in Bloomington, Indiana. Our diverse business portfolio includes companies working in life sciences, business services, resorts, property management, and medical devices.

Founded in 1963, Cook Group companies today employ more than 12,000 people around the world. We are committed to improving lives by giving back to our communities, supporting our employees and their families, and serving our customers and their patients. Learn more at www.CookGroup.com.