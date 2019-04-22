Seaport Capital Makes Strategic Growth Investment in All Traffic Data

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has completed a strategic investment in All Traffic Data (“ATD”) to support the continued growth of the company. All Traffic Data is a provider of traffic data collection and reporting, consulting services, and transportation asset management for civil engineering firms, state and local transportation authorities, municipalities, and commercial establishments across the United States.

All Traffic Data founders Eric and Dawn Boivin will continue to lead the company management team and are investing alongside Seaport in future growth initiatives. ATD’s primary service offerings include traffic pattern surveys, average daily traffic counts, turning movement counts, origin / destination studies, and safety study diagrams. The company also offers consulting services for transportation infrastructure maintenance, development, and safety. Seaport funded the investment through Seaport Capital Partners V, a $230 million private equity fund.

“All Traffic has multiple, exciting growth opportunities in front of it,” said Eric Boivin, Co-Founder and CEO of All Traffic Data. “Our partnership with Seaport will provide the capital, support and strategic guidance to help us execute on our shared vision for the future of our business. They understand that our historical success is due to the attentive and responsive service we provide our clients, and this focus will be the guiding light of our strategy going forward.”

Dawn Boivin, Co-Founder and COO of All Traffic Data said, “Our partnership with Seaport will allow us to grow while continuing to provide the service and attention to detail that our long-standing clients have come to expect from us. Eric and I look forward to leading this exciting new chapter of our company for our clients and our employees.”

Drew Meyers, Partner at Seaport Capital, discussed the investment, saying “Over the years, the All Traffic Data team has achieved impressive growth and earned a reputation for leadership in their industry by developing long-term client relationships built on trust, innovation and reliability. Through our new partnership with Eric, Dawn and the rest of the ATD team, Seaport Capital is proud to continue our long-standing track record of providing capital and support to founders of leading business services companies.”

About All Traffic Data

Founded in 2001 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, All Traffic Data provides traffic data collection and reporting, consulting services and transportation asset management to a multitude of civil engineering firms, state and local transportation networks, commercial establishments and cities across the US. ATD also has offices in Seattle, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Portland (OR), Columbia (SC), and San Jose.

For additional information, visit www.alltrafficdata.net.

About Seaport Capital

Founded in 1997, Seaport Capital is a lower middle market buyout firm that invests in communication infrastructure and services, business and information services and media companies (the “Focus Sectors”). Seaport’s senior investment team has over 100 years of combined experience investing in the Focus Sectors, and the team has worked collectively for over 15 years. Seaport typically invests $10 to $30 million of equity capital in companies generating EBITDA between $3 and $15 million, with the goal of maximizing the return on invested capital.

Seaport’s substantial industry expertise and investing experience enable it to develop successful strategies; its relationships and team help achieve them. Nearly all of Seaport’s platform investments have been owned by founders or entrepreneurs seeking a collaborative institutional partner to provide the financial and operational resources to grow their businesses and execute on a successful strategic plan.

For additional information, visit www.seaportcapital.com.