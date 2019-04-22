WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCHES NEW COLLECTION WITH PALOMA CONTRERAS

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma Home, member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced today the launch of a collaboration with award-winning interior decorator, tastemaker, and design influencer Paloma Contreras. The new assortment will feature bedding, home décor, and lighting that showcase Paloma’s signature style, which blends both a modern and traditional aesthetic through layers of pattern and color.

The Paloma Contreras for Williams Sonoma Home Collaboration includes:

Greek Key Bedding Collection and Pillow Covers – crisp cotton bedding with classic lines and timeless style available in both Queen and King sizing, starting at $79.00

Animal Embroidered Linen Pillows – distinct markings of zebra hide, hand embroidered on pure linen pillow cover for a high-textured effect, $99.00

Printed Linen Pillows – eclectic ikat-inspired motif on soft linen pillow cover, $99.00

Black and White Inlay Octagonal Mirror – bold black and white resin inlay gives this geometric mirror graphic appeal, $495.00

Paloma Contreras Antique Octagonal Mini Mirror – a gorgeous octagonal shape and vintage finish, this mini mirror is the perfect piece for an entryway or powder room, $250.00

Black and White Inlay Obelisk – bold and graphic in style, these obelisk sculptures bring stunning shape and line to the home and are handcrafted of wood with resin inlay, $85.00-$95.00

Large Silver Orb – a silver reflective finish draws the eye to this decorative object and highlights the glass orb's smooth shape and surface, $95.00

Brass Hexagonal Vase – striking yet simplistic vase features strong lines and an eye-catching hexagonal shape, $125.00

Brass Hexagonal Tray with Rattan Handle – handwoven rattan brings coastal styling to this chic, antique gold-plated tray. Its hexagonal shape and mix of materials make it a stunning display piece, $250.00

Sweetzer Gold Pendant – flat steel bands form the interlocking octagons that define the pendant, finished by hand in mellow antiqued brass. This transitional piece suits a range of spaces – from traditional to ultra-modern, $1,250.00

Lyford Gold Lantern – open, airy and refined, this pendant breathes modern verve into the classic lantern silhouette, $1,095.00

“My collection with Williams Sonoma Home is a fresh interpretation of some of the classic elements of design I love most—Greek key and fretwork motifs, black and white stripes, hexagonal shapes, and beautiful ikat textiles,” said Paloma Contreras. “It features beautiful bedding and throw pillows using an appliqué border, along with striking accessories that work well in a grouping or on their own, and a pair of statement-making light fixtures—the modern and geometric Sweetzer Pendant and the pagoda-shaped Lyford Lantern. The end result is truly a reflection of my 'modern-meets-traditional' aesthetic.”

“We love collaborating with designers that bring a unique point of view to our assortment,” said Janet Hayes President of Williams Sonoma Home. “Our customers will appreciate Paloma’s ability to blend modern with traditional and how the pieces in her collection for Williams Sonoma Home seamlessly blend bold patterns, contrasting colors and geometric shapes. We are thrilled to be her exclusive retail partner.”

The Paloma Contreras Collection will be available at select Williams Sonoma Home retail locations and at www.wshome.com, with select pieces available exclusively online.

To learn more about the collection, please visit: http://www.williams-sonoma.com/paloma.

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williamssonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

ABOUT PALOMA CONTRERAS

Paloma Contreras is an award-winning interior decorator, tastemaker, and design blogger based in Houston, Texas. Paloma’s design sensibility is a modern take on traditional style – gravitating towards classic silhouettes and timeless pieces paired with a touch of glamour and an infusion of color. Paloma has honed her distinct eye for style through nearly a decade in the design industry and a lifetime of appreciating beauty in all of its various forms. Paloma is well versed in a broad range of styles, which are executed in a manner that is polished, refined, and effortless.

Paloma has been named to ELLE DECOR‘s prestigious “A-List” of the top designers in the world. She has also been recognized as a “Next Wave” interior designer by House Beautiful, is a member of LUXE Magazine’s “Gold List”, and was named #4 on Forbes’ list of the Top 10 Social Media Influencers in the Home category.

Paloma has been featured in multiple publications and websites including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Domino, ELLE DECOR, LUXE, Traditional Home, Vogue, Southern Living, New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal. Paloma has also worked on special projects with top brands such as One Kings Lane, Bravo Television, American Express, Miele, Serena & Lily, Auberge du Soleil, and Peninsula Hotels.

Paloma launched her widely read blog, La Dolce Vita in 2007 where she continues to write about “the sweet life” on a daily basis. She has amassed a significant, loyal following of design enthusiasts who turn to her for the latest and greatest in design, fashion, and luxury travel.

Paloma believes that the most beautiful interiors are also the most personal. Her first book, Dream Design Live, was published by Abrams in September 2018. She recently launched Paloma & Co, a highly curated retail concept for the home.