O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus Dressings, Brings New Line of Hummus Dressings to All Publix Grocery Stores

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’DANG Hummus, maker of premium hummus dressings, today announced that its new line of hummus dressings is now available at all Publix stores on the dressing aisle. Three flavors are available at Publix: Roasted Red Pepper, Greek Tzatziki and Honey Mustard. Publix operates more than 1,200 stores throughout the southeast in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.

“This is extremely exciting for O'DANG Hummus to bring our new dressing line to Publix store shelves,” said Jesse Wolfe, Founder and CEO of O’DANG Hummus. “Publix is a top-tier partner to carry our O’DANG Hummus salad dressings that are lower in fat and calories – yet full of flavor. Many O’DANG Hummus fans and followers are in the southeast, and to them Publix is a “hometown” grocer that is admired and respected. We are excited for this opportunity and look forward to many years of successful partnership with Publix!”

O’DANG Hummus dressings bring innovation to the dressing aisle with better-for-you, plant-based dressings made with US-Grown chickpeas as the first ingredient. The ‘Full Flavor, Fewer Calorie’ dressing line is gluten-free, preservative-free, egg-free and free of high fructose corn syrup. This versatile product can be enjoyed on salads, as a dip, or as a marinade.

O’DANG Hummus is a KEEN Growth Capital portfolio company. KEEN Growth Capital is a venture fund that invests in and develops early-stage food and wellness companies with meaningful social impact.

About O’DANG Hummus™

O’DANG Hummus believes in “Hummus for All™.” O’DANG Hummus brings innovation to hummus products by making premium hummus dressings that are adventurous and delicious, blending Mediterranean heritage with beloved, relatable American flavors. Exciting flavors make O’DANG Hummus the favorite everyday hummus brand for the whole family. O’DANG Hummus products can be found in 49 states across America. Join the hummus revolution on all major social media channels and visit www.odanghummus.com.

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food-related companies that generate meaningful social impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long term disease mitigation. Keen’s infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.