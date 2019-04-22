DSM and Panaceutics Announce Partnership to Bring Cost-Effective Personalized Nutrition to Consumers

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, and digital health provider Panaceutics are joining forces to bring affordable personalized nutrition products to the market, providing consumers with access to the specific nutrients they need for optimal health.

The collaboration will see DSM exclusively market and sell Panaceutics Nutrition personalized products in multiple markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia. As one of the only systems in the world that allows cost-effective and scalable manufacturing of individual formulations, Panaceutics uses patented technologies to combine digital data on daily habits, genomics and biomarkers. This then drives its on-demand robotic manufacturing platform to make an individual’s blended formula, delivered in a ready-to-consume, shelf-stable packaged product.

The Personalized Nutrition and Wellness segment is expected to see continued growth, as people become better informed on the importance of maintaining health and wellbeing. Delivering the right combination of nutritional ingredients at effective and safe doses, Panaceutics Nutrition will allow individuals to easily optimize their health in a way that suits their unique needs.

Peter De-Meester, VP Global Strategy and Personalized Nutrition, DSM, states: “As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, we believe personalized nutrition will continue to disrupt the nutrition and supplement market and grow into a multi-billion-dollar industry. Realizing this potential and to remain at the forefront of innovation in this field, we continue to expand and establish new partners in the space. This includes innovative early stage companies like Panaceutics, which is making personalized nutrition solutions available to populations across the world.”

Edison Hudson, CEO and Co-Founder, Panaceutics, added: “Our disruptive technology uses proprietary robotic technology, in combination with digital health platforms, to rapidly manufacture products to serve individuals needs and health conditions. This exciting venture with DSM will help us to reach our goal of serving large numbers of people with data-driven personalization.”

In line with the latest consumer preferences, nutritional solutions are delivered in convenient organic food purees or gel suspensions, therefore removing the need for individuals to take multiple supplements. DSM is a minority investor in Panaceutics through its venture investment arm, DSM Venturing, and the companies will collaborate on several personalized health projects, including adapting Panaceutics’ exclusive technology to manufacture additional formats, such as personalized beverages and bars. Although the partnership with DSM focuses on personalized nutrition, the Panaceutics technology is also a significant tool in personalized medicine therapies, where it is already helping to prevent and manage medical conditions.

DSM – Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a purpose-led global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders. DSM delivers innovative business solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

Panaceutics® is the registered trademark of Panaceutics Nutrition LLC, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Panacea BioMatx Inc. The Company was founded in March, 2013 in Research Triangle Park, NC by Edison Hudson, a robotics inventor and entrepreneur with multiple exits, and Lloyd Staton Noel III, a pharmacologist with 20 years in drug development at Glaxo Smith Kline. The Company’s mission has been to make the benefits of digital health available as personalized therapies at a scale that can serve large populations of consumers or patients. Triangle Compounding Pharmacy became part of the Company in 2016, bringing a team of expert PharmD’s and pharmacy knowledge and a history of accredited service to the pharmacy community.

For more information, visit Panaceutics www.panaceutics.com and www.panaceuticsnutrition.com or inquire at info@panaceutics.com.

