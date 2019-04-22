Henkel’s Recycling Program Benefits Additive Manufacturing Customers and Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability

ROCKY HILL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henkel Corporation, a leading manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and functional coatings continues to build on the success of its groundbreaking Recycling Program by offering additive manufacturing customers recycling options across its Loctite® brands. Henkel’s partnership with TerraCycle reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and its long history of transforming manufacturing processes across a wide range of industries.

As a leading materials provider for 3D printing solutions, Henkel brings competitive technology, manufacturing know-how and unique market access to its customers. Through its strategic partnership with technology leaders for specialized equipment Henkel is driving the adoption of 3D printing beyond prototyping and toward the production of final parts. By leveraging its access to customers across more than 800 industry segments, along with its wide range of Loctite adhesives and resins, Henkel is able to offer a broad, innovative portfolio of materials for 3D printing applications and post-processing bonding, coating and cleaning solutions, with sustainable recycling options.

Henkel, in partnership with TerraCycle, was the first company worldwide to offer a recycling solution for anaerobic adhesive packaging and has since added light cure adhesive technologies packaging, with instant adhesives and cyanoacrylates to follow shortly. Through this program, Henkel’s customers with 3D printing operations are provided with a recycling box where used containers of UV curable 3D resins and cyanoacrylate-base adhesives are placed and later recycled by TerraCycle.

“Our goal is to be the customers’ champion for all industrial additive manufacturing solutions, and through our partnership with TerraCycle, we also make sustainability simpler for our customers,” said Philipp Loosen, Global Head of 3D Printing, Henkel Adhesives Technologies. “As a company with a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, we are pleased to offer an environmental solution to customers who share our corporate values and use our adhesive products to spur innovation and transform the future of industrial manufacturing.”

“Through the Adhesive Recycling Program, Henkel is offering its customers with 3D printing operations a unique opportunity to divert this hard-to-recycle industrial waste from landfills,” said Tom Szaky founder and CEO of TerraCycle. “We look forward to growing this revolutionary program, and continuing to provide consumers with a powerful, sustainable option to reduce their environmental impact.”

Interested companies can contact their local Loctite distributor or visit www.na.henkel-adhesives.com/recycleloctite for more information.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known industrial and consumer brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2018, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company’s global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs around 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel’s preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.