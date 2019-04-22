Hytera Offers Communications Support to Almaty Marathon 2019 in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Almaty Marathon 2019, the largest-scale annual amateur sport festival in Central Asia, was held on April 21st in Kazakhstan. More than 17,000 participants from over 40 countries gathered to enjoy the charm of running. Hytera, a leading global provider of innovative professional mobile radio (PMR) communications solutions, delivered its DMR solution to ensure smooth and secure communication during the whole event.

The long distance of the marathon track and dispersed staff increased the difficulties for smooth, efficient and stable communications. Thanks to extensive hands-on experience in securing public events, Hytera’s DMR solution solved this problem and improved teamwork efficiency with high audio quality and excellent coverage.

Hytera is a global privately-run company headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Established in 1993, Hytera is dedicated to providing customized and complete professional communications solutions for government and public security, utility, transportation, enterprise & business to improve organizational efficiency and make the world safer. In 2017, Sepura Group PLC (in UK) and its subsidiary Teltronic S.A.U. (in Spain) became a part of Hytera in May, and Norsat International Inc. (in Canada) and its Sinclair Division became part of Hytera in July.

Focused on innovation, Hytera insists that continuous high research and development (R&D) investment should be the first impetus to drive enterprise innovation. Now Hytera is one of few manufacturers in the world that master PDT, DMR, TETERA and LTE technologies. In China, it undertakes the R&D task of Broadband Multimedia Trunking System of the National Science and Technology Major Project to develop next-generation professional network trunking communications technologies.

In 2018, Hytera R&D investment accounts for 15% of total revenue and 41% headcounts are R&D personnel. By far, Hytera has established 10 R&D centers worldwide and served customers in over 120 countries and regions.

Hytera has entered the Kazakhstan market for more than 15 years, setting up more than 20 professional wireless communication networks in Kazakhstan serving over 30,000 end-users, and now owns the largest share of the local PMR market. Hytera PMR communications solutions have been successfully applied in multiple projects, including 2017 Astana World Expo China Pavilion and 2017 Winter Universiade. In addition, Hytera contributes to Asia Gas Pipeline, KazTransOil and Kazakhstan National Railway to guarantee stable and efficient communication for local industries in Kazakhstan.