Orangewood Partners and ABDD Capital Acquire Eight Additional Taco Bell Restaurants, Expanding Presence in Louisville, KY Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABTB, a company owned by Orangewood Partners (“Orangewood”) and ABDD Capital (“ABDD”), today announced that it has purchased eight additional Taco Bell restaurants in the greater Louisville, KY market. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In February 2018, ABTB announced the acquisition of a portfolio of Taco Bell restaurants located in and around Louisville. The newly acquired restaurants will be integrated into ABTB’s existing portfolio which now totals 32 Taco Bell locations.

Alan Goldfarb, Founder and Managing Partner of Orangewood, stated, “ We are pleased with ABTB’s growth and are excited to expand our presence within Louisville. Moreover, we look forward to deepening our relationship with Taco Bell and continuing to support the greater Louisville community and our valued team members.”

Judd and Erica Wishnow, co-Founders of ABDD, added, “ Our team is thrilled to integrate these new Taco Bell locations into our portfolio and grow our footprint in the Louisville market. We remain focused on providing exceptional customer service to our guests.”

Paris Ackerman LLP provided legal advice on this transaction.

About ABTB

Founded in January 2018, ABTB owns and operates Taco Bell franchisees in the Greater Louisville, KY area. ABTB was formed as a partnership between Orangewood and ABDD.

About Orangewood

Orangewood Partners (“Orangewood”) is a New York-based investment firm that has a people-focused approach – seeking to work in partnership with all stakeholders. Orangewood invests in companies with strong management teams and sustainable growth characteristics. The firm seeks to partner with businesses to help provide them the additional capital, resources, operational capabilities and expertise to generate long-term performance. For more information, please visit www.orangewoodpartners.com.

About ABDD

Judd and Erica Wishnow Co-Founded ABDD Capital in 2009. The Company focuses on generating stable and consistent returns through the acquisition, development and operation of Quick Service Restaurants (“QSR”). ABDD Capital’s current QSR portfolio includes 94 Dunkin’ Donuts and Taco Bell locations in New York, New Jersey, Arizona and Kentucky.