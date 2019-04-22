Walgreens Launches Everyday Hero Squad of Five New Red Noses, Kicks Off Red Nose Day’s Fifth Annual Campaign

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The iconic Red Nose has returned to Walgreens for its fifth year in support of Red Nose Day, this time with help from some friends. The new Red Nose Day Everyday Heroes hit the shelves of Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide this morning, officially launching the six-week fundraising campaign. The limited-edition Everyday Hero Red Noses – to wear in support of Red Nose Day on Thursday, May 23 – are available for $2 each through June 1, with all profits from sales benefitting Red Nose Day.

To recognize the fifth annual Red Nose Day, five collectable character Red Noses are joining the effort to keep children in the U.S and around the world safe, healthy and educated. Led by Red – the original Red Nose – newcomer Red Noses include Rojo, Ruby, Scarlet and Rusty each of whom has a special power to address serious issues affecting children living in poverty: illness, homelessness, hunger and illiteracy, respectively.

To build on the campaign success of previous years, Walgreens encourages parents to use Red Nose Day to spark family conversations around the importance of helping others. The Everyday Heroes are leading the charge for kids with a special video, providing an opportunity for parents to connect with their kids on important issues impacting their communities.

“Supporting young people and communities is a key pillar of what Walgreens stands for, which is why Red Nose Day is a cause we support year over year,” said Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance and president of Walgreens. “With the help of our Everyday Heroes, Walgreens is committed to improving the lives of children in need with critical funds and programs, while also supporting our customers in shaping a socially conscious next generation. Just by shopping at Walgreens, we are showing people that a small act – like purchasing a Red Nose – can help make a significant difference in their communities.”

Hero High Five Challenge

Like the guise of true superheroes, the identities of the Everyday Hero Red Noses are concealed in specially designed bags, offering heightened anticipation for collectors. In the spirit of friendly competition, Walgreens is also launching the Hero High Five Challenge. Parents and kids are encouraged to challenge family and friends in a race to collect all five Red Noses, pose for a Hero High Five photo and post it on social channels using #HeroHighFive for a chance to be featured in a Walgreens segment during the primetime NBC televised event on May 23 and earn the title of Everyday Hero.

Red Nose Recycling

In addition to focusing on the health and wellbeing of communities around the world, Walgreens works to reduce its environmental impact across the business. While celebrating the kickoff of Red Nose Day, Walgreens is also introducing in-store recycle bins located at the front of stores for Red Noses that have completed their missions. Customers are able to drop off their Red Noses until mid-June, which will be recycled to make products including buddy benches at select schools throughout the country, among other items.

Red Nose Day

Over the past four years, Red Nose Day has raised nearly $150 million in the U.S. to help end child poverty. Walgreens customers support the program through purchases of Red Noses, other Red Nose Day merchandise and cash donations, which provide funds for nutritious meals, essential medicine, clean water and other vital aid and education-based services to children in America and around the world.

Beneficiaries of the Red Nose Day Fund include the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which provides safe places for children to learn and play after school; Children’s Health Fund, which brings essential medical services to underserved children; hunger relief organization Feeding America; Save the Children, which provides critical early childhood programs, as well as charity: water; City Year; Covenant House; International Rescue Committee; Laureus Sport for Good; UnidosUS; and The Global Fund.

This year, the Red Nose Day campaign will culminate in a three-hour block of special television programming celebrating Red Nose Day on Thursday, May 23, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more information on Red Nose Day and how to get involved, visit walgreens.com/RedNoseDay.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. As of August 31, 2018, Walgreens operates 9,560 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day is a fundraising campaign run in the United States by Comic Relief USA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion globally since the campaign's founding in 1988. Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to end child poverty, and has raised nearly $150 million to date. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in America and around the world. Since launching in the U.S., Red Nose Day has received generous support from millions of Americans, hundreds of celebrities and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Red Nose Day returns for its fifth year on Thursday, May 23, 2019. For more information about Red Nose Day USA and its impact, visit www.rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.