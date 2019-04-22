Astronics Selected to Supply One of the Largest U.S. Airlines with Innovative Inflight Entertainment Hardware Solutions

Astronics will provide IFEC hardware for nearly 50 widebody aircraft of one of the largest airlines in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq:ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, announced today that it will supply inflight entertainment system hardware for a next-generation inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) system being developed by one of the largest airlines in the United States. Under the agreement, Astronics’ products will equip nearly 50 of the airlines’ new widebody aircraft.

Provided by Astronics CSC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Astronics Corporation, Astronics is now delivering production units that are a combination of new and existing products, both standard off-the-shelf and custom designs.

“ We believe that being selected as a hardware solution partner for this airline is a validation of the quality and innovation of our product offerings. The airline relied on us to provide a significant portion of the design, development, and manufacturing services to deliver their solution on time and on budget,” said Michael Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC. “ Astronics offers the most complete and most widely deployed set of IFEC hardware solutions available from a single vendor.”

The airline’s new IFEC system will feature Astronics CSC’s suite of products and solutions that includes the Summit™ Line Content Servers, CabinEdge™ Content Loaders, Cabin-ACe™ Wireless Access Points (WAPs), and a custom passenger control unit (PCU). Together these products enable the airline to offer on-board audio/video on-demand services that provide for redundancy, self-healing capabilities, and modularity for uninterrupted inflight performance.

Astronics has already completed flight worthiness testing and certification work for both DO-160G retrofit STC installations and linefit offerability. Astronics products fit seamlessly with the airline’s existing inflight connectivity system.

Astronics supports practically all of the world’s IFE providers with hardware products and solutions. To learn more about Astronics’ inflight connectivity products, please visit Astronics.com.

