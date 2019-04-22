GoGuardian Teams Up With Richland School District for 1:1 Chromebook Initiative To Support its Innovative STEM Learning Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoGuardian, a leading education technology SaaS provider, today announced that Richland School District has deployed GoGuardian Admin to provide safe and secure internet usage both in and out of the classroom for its one-to-one (1:1) Chromebook initiative and STEM learning efforts.

“The school-owned Chromebook take-home program is designed to give our secondary education students the ability to independently access instructional content and work collaboratively on group projects wherever and whenever works best for them. This is an especially important component of our STEM learning focus,” said Mike Leseberg, executive director of information technology of Richland School District. “However, we know that while the internet provides an enhanced learning opportunity, it also comes with the risk of inappropriate or distracting content. At Richland, student safety is our priority and we are very confident that GoGuardian will filter all harmful content whether our students are at school or off campus.”

In August 2018, the school district initiated a take-home program for Chromebooks with all of its secondary education students, grades 6-12. However, the school’s original filtering tool was unable to support the school Chromebooks when off campus, so Richland School District deployed GoGuardian Admin to actively filter and monitor content wherever the student’s device is located.

GoGuardian will help support Richland’s 14,000 students, encompassing the communities of Richland and West Richland in the Tri-Cities of Washington State. Richland launched innovative programming and a 1:1 technology initiative to support the school district’s STEM career development for its students. With GoGuardian Admin, the 1:1 initiative is able to safely put a digital device in every student’s hand and help support teachers and administrators learning and safety initiatives in and out of the classroom.

About GoGuardian

GoGuardian, the fastest-growing education company in the U.S., helps thousands of K-12 schools maximize the learning potential of every student. Its products help educators identify learning patterns, protect students from harmful and distracting content, and support mental health. With GoGuardian, educators can seamlessly connect students with engaging resources, manage instruction, and receive actionable insight into students’ individual learning needs.

Learn more about GoGuardian’s industry-defining analytics, student engagement, and self-harm prevention products at www.goguardian.com.