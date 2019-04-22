Comtech Announces Claro Argentina Selected Heights™ Networking Platform for Mobile Backhaul Infrastructure

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 22, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of the Commercial Solutions segment, had its Heights™ Networking Platform selected by Claro Argentina to connect rural communities throughout Argentina with high-speed 2G/3G and LTE backhaul.

The Heights™ Networking Platform is a VSAT platform that combines Comtech EF Data’s most efficient waveforms, Heights Dynamic Network Access (“H-DNA”), header and payload compression engines, WAN and GTP optimization, multi-tier Quality of Service, proven dynamic bandwidth and power management along with bi-directional Adaptive Coding & Modulation capability, providing the industry’s highest user throughput, highest availability and most optimal resource utilization. Claro Argentina will also deploy an array of Comtech EF Data products that complement the Heights™ Networking Platform, including the NetVue Integrated Management System, FX Series WAN Optimization, and LPOD and LPOD-R Block Up Converters.

Ronan Medina, Manager of Transmission and IP Engineering of Claro Argentina commented, “As the market-leading Mobile Network Operator in Argentina, we are happy to announce a further expansion of our network to remote communities. We chose Comtech EF Data as our partner based on its proven track record of delivering the highest performance and high spectral efficiency satellite backhaul solutions with the lowest possible jitter and delay to provide an outstanding Quality of Experience for end users.”

According to Alejandro Boarini, Chief of Engineering for Claro Argentina, “The decision to select Comtech EF Data was mainly based on the combination of its H-DNA technology, the security and management tools of the Heights™ Networking Platform, and the proven track record of both Comtech EF Data and its local partner, TCTech Argentina, that will carry out the network implementation.”

“We are exceptionally proud to have been selected by Claro Argentina to roll out our industry-leading satellite backhaul solution enabling mobile broadband communication for hundreds of thousands of Claro Argentina subscribers across more than 250 communities throughout Argentina,” said Richard Swardh, Senior Vice President Mobile Network Operators of Comtech EF Data. “Our Heights platform has once again proven that it provides the lowest OPEX and best total cost of ownership of any satellite platform on the market, while at the same time enabling Claro Argentina’s customers to enjoy the highest Quality of Experience and throughput possible.”

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility. Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+ countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

