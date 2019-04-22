Trex Company Honored for Manufacturing ‘Greenest’ Decking

WINCHESTER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an industry rife with eco-friendly claims, there’s at least one that continues to prevail. In an unprecedented nine-year streak, Trex, the world’s number one premium decking and railing brand, has been named the “greenest” decking in one of the industry’s most respected surveys – Green Builder Media’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards. Trex is the only composite decking manufacturer to hold this title since 2009.

This year’s results are particularly telling, as Trex received nearly three times as many votes as the next closest competitor, underscoring the brand’s leadership and strong preference among eco-conscious architects, builders and contractors.

“After more than 25 years of business, our commitment to producing eco-friendly outdoor living products is as strong as ever – and being honored as the ‘greenest decking’ is a title we’ve worked hard to achieve and to maintain,” noted Jim Cline, President and CEO of Trex. “Clearly, our adherence to our company’s core values continues to resonate with customers – both contractors and consumers – who understand the importance of environmentally conscious building.”

Greenest Decking

Built on green values, Trex offers consumers a truly environmentally responsible choice with eco-friendly decking and outdoor living products that last – without leaving a lasting impact on the environment. As one of the largest recyclers of polyethylene plastic in the United States, Trex salvages and keeps more than 500 million pounds of plastic film and reclaimed wood out of landfills each year. Through a proprietary manufacturing process that reuses nearly 100 percent of runoff, Trex transforms these materials into eco-friendly decking and outdoor living products that have a significantly smaller carbon footprint than wood decking.

The entire portfolio of high-performance Trex decking – including Trex Transcend®, Trex Enhance® and Trex Select® – is manufactured from more than 95 percent recycled and reclaimed materials, an achievement confirmed through the International Code Council Evaluation Service® (ICC-ES)* SAVE Verification for Recycled Content. In fact, Trex was the first company in the wood-alternative decking category to receive such distinction.

“Sustainability is in the DNA of Trex,” added Cline. “From the beginning, we have been committed to making our products and processes as eco-friendly as possible in order to offer consumers an environmentally responsible choice.”

The April issue of Green Builder magazine will include comprehensive data from the 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards. Green Builder Media is the leading North American company in the residential building industry focused on green building and responsible growth. It provides information that inspires a commitment to sustainable living.

For more information about Trex’s high-performance, eco-friendly products, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).