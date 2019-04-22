Sterling Awarded a Utah Department of Transportation Highway Contract Valued at Approximately $23 Million

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Company, LLC (“RLW”) has been selected by the Utah Department of Transportation (“UDOT”) to perform construction work in the area of Exit 16 on I-15 in Washington County, UT near Zion National Park. The $23 million job is expected to be completed late this year.

The project will be executed in several phases in order to minimize its impact on traffic, given the heavy utilization of this I-15 interchange. Key elements of the job will include the excavation of approximately 200,000 cubic yards of soil and rock and laying 70,000 tons of asphalt paving. In addition, RLW will replace two bridges, as well as a number of retaining walls, in addition to making improvements to drainage, signage and landscaping.

Joe Cutillo, Sterling’s CEO commented, “This is another great win for our Utah team. We have completed several important projects for UDOT in recent years and are pleased to have once again been selected to help enhance the state’s roadways. We’re particularly gratified to be involved in making these significant improvements to the I-15 Exit 16 interchange since, once completed, our work will reduce congestion and enhance safety for the large number of travelers that visit the area’s many recreational areas, including Zion National Park.”

Sterling, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that specializes in heavy civil infrastructure construction and infrastructure rehabilitation as well as residential construction projects, primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah and other states in which there are feasible construction opportunities. Heavy civil construction projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects and parking structures. Residential construction projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

