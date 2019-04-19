AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana and Governing Present Putting the Community Back in Healthcare

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, a Healthy Louisiana Medicaid managed care organization and part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, and Governing, the nation's leading media platform covering politics, policy and management for state and local government leaders, have collaborated to release Putting the Community Back in Healthcare, a roadmap for improving communication and engagement in support of local communities. The paper is available for download from Governing.com.

In 2018, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana hosted two roundtables in collaboration with Governing at the plan’s Shreveport and New Orleans Community Wellness Centers to explore the issues of communication and coordination among stakeholders in delivering effective community health. This paper highlights some of the important conversations that took place at the roundtables and spotlights examples of success that emerged from the events themselves, as well as from follow-up conversations with experts throughout the country.

“ Because we know that overall well-being means more than just physical healthcare, AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana has built a coalition of community partners throughout the state to help ensure we deliver meaningful and impactful services,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana Market President Kyle Viator. “ It takes a whole-body, member-centered approach and all of us working together to innovate and identify resources. A community focus is critical to finding answers that may lead to better solutions that ultimately contribute to improved health and well-being.”

“ It’s becoming increasingly clear that to be effective, healthcare needs to move far beyond merely treating disease,” said Publisher and Governing Institute Director Mark Funkhouser. “ It needs to be focused on the whole person and placed in the context of the whole community and the entirety of the individual’s place within the community. That’s why we at the Governing Institute were grateful for the opportunity to work with AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana - one of the very first managed care organizations to develop an integrated model of care ­ in developing this white paper aimed at helping others put the community back in healthcare.”

