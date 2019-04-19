Keysight and Poul Due Jensen Foundation Open New Wireless Transceiver Research Laboratory at Aarhus University

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, together with the Poul Due Jensen Foundation and Aarhus University (AU) announced the official opening, on March 12, 2019, of a new laboratory for research and innovation in wireless transceivers for next-generation communications.

This state-of-the-art laboratory at Aarhus University will enable advanced education, research and innovation in wireless transceivers for future emerging data communications, sensing and imaging applications.

Keysight equipment deployed in the new laboratory includes a N5247A PNA-X Non-Linear Vector Network Analyzer with ultra-low-noise receiver and several extension modules; a signal source analyzer with microwave down-converter and extension modules; and a large dedicated set of performance cabling, devices and units supporting frequencies of up to 110 GHz. The equipment was supplied to the university through Keysight’s Technology Partner Altoo Measurement Science.

“We welcome the 6 million Danish Kroner investment from Keysight and the Poul Due Jensen Foundation (PDJF) in the Wireless Transceivers Research Laboratory at Aarhus University,” said Prof. Thomas Skjødeberg Toftegaard, Head of the Department of Engineering. "This research laboratory will ensure that the research group and students led by Prof. Domenico Zito continue the excellent world-class research and education in designing next-generation wireless transceivers for future emerging communication and sensing technologies.”

“The Poul Due Jensen Foundation is on the frontline for designing the future of engineering, science and technology,” said Kim Nøhr Skibsted, Executive Director of the Poul Due Jensen Foundation. “The Department of Engineering at AU is a key institution for us and we are committed to supporting its mission to build an elite engineering department in Denmark with world-class leaders in education and research, such as Prof. Zito.”

“Keysight has always been committed to working with and supporting leading researchers and academic institutions, to help educate the next generation of engineers,” said Giovanni D’Amore, Keysight RF& Microwave Market Initiative Manager – EMEAI. “Our participation with this research lab will help students and researchers to accelerate research and innovation through the use of Keysight’s leading-edge solutions. Aarhus University has a world-class reputation and it is a privilege to be involved in supporting this new facility."

“Our research laboratory, equipped with a unique set of Keysight instruments for high-frequency low-noise measurements up to 110 GHz, is of key importance for our researchers and students,” said Prof. Domenico Zito. “We are extremely grateful to Keysight for their donation in CAD tools and instruments, and to the PDJF for their donation to support the establishment of the Wireless Transceivers Research Laboratory, as a world-wide centre of excellence in low-noise high-frequency measurements dedicated to research and development of next-generation wireless transceivers.”

About Aarhus University

Aarhus University is a modern research-intensive university. Since its establishment in 1928 the university has rapidly developed into a leading public research university with nationwide and international clout across the entire research spectrum. Over the last decade, the university has consolidated its position in the top 100 of the most influential university rankings. The university places a high priority on a close connection to business and industry, and it takes pride in its engagement in the development of science and society.

The Department of Engineering at Aarhus University carries out internationally competitive research and education in the following engineering disciplines: Biological and Chemical Engineering, Civil and Architectural Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Mechanical and Materials Engineering. Research at the Department of Engineering focus on inventing and creating innovative and sustainable solutions to major science and technology problems facing humanity, with a strong focus on technology’s impact throughout all our engineering activities – in deep research, applied and strategic research, partnerships with industry, education, development of BSc, MSc and PhD programmes.

About the Poul Due Jensen Foundation

The Poul Due Jensen Foundation (PDJF) is a Danish commercial foundation. Grundfos’ founder, Poul Due Jensen, created the foundation in 1975. PDJF is managed by a board of 12 members and deals with philanthropic themes as well as the active ownership of Grundfos. The PDJF supports projects bringing safe and affordable drinking water to rural communities in developing countries and the world's forgotten refugee camps. PDJF also support selected Danish research environments within technical research and natural science, and push for social inclusion in Central Denmark Region, where Grundfos has its birthplace.

