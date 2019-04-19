Ourchem Selects IFI to Improve Patent Data Quality for Their Big Data Platforms

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, provider of a leading global patent data platform, today announces that Guangzhou Ourchem Information Consulting Co. has selected IFI’s CLAIMS Direct to power their intellectual property big data center.

“ IFI offers high-quality patent data processing and services capabilities. The global information loaded into the Ourchem Big Data Center will be more reliable and available faster to our local Chinese customers,” said Ms. Chi Zhang, Chairman of Ourchem. CLAIMS Direct will support the optimization of Ourchem products PATYEE, Patent 365, and a local special database. Additionally, it will support the development and project implementation of Ourchem's other big data initiatives.

Mike Baycroft, CEO of IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, commented, “ We are excited to partner with Ourchem to improve the availability and quality of patent data available in China. With China’s rapidly growing intellectual property prowess, accurate data is necessary to arrive at the best rights protection strategies."

About Guangzhou Ourchem Information Consulting Co.

Ourchem was established in 2000 and provides information and intelligence solutions to the intellectual property service industry. The company’s mission is to empower science and technology innovation with comprehensive IP strategies. Ourchem’s headquarters are located in Guangzhou, China.

About IFI CLAIMS Patent Services

IFI uses a proprietary data architecture which standardizes and provides quality checks for patent data from 90+ countries before it enters the CLAIMS Direct database. One of the oldest and most trusted patent information companies, IFI was established in 1955 and acquired by Fairview Research in 2010. The headquarters office is in New Haven, CT, and a satellite office is located in Barcelona, Spain.