defi SOLUTIONS Delivers Innovative and Comprehensive Loan Origination System to Automotive Industry Giant First Investors Financial Services

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--defi SOLUTIONS has rolled out two of its state-of-the-art, cloud-based loan solutions to Houston-based First Investors Financial Services. FIFS went live on the defi loan origination and analytics systems (defi LOS and defi ANALYTICS) in just four months.

“We needed an innovative platform and partner who understood our business and could stand up the system quickly,” said Tommy Moore, FIFS president and CEO. “Throughout every twist and turn of this project, the defi team was professional and timely. They gave us just what we needed: a strong partner and advocate during this critical transformation.”

defi LOS supports FIFS’ need for sophisticated underwriting that includes custom scorecards, auto decisioning, and auto deal structuring, as well as analytics and reporting from near real-time data. With system enhancements added weekly, defi LOS will allow FIFS to better serve its customers now and well into the future.

According to defi founder and CEO Stephanie Alsbrooks, “FIFS has been a principal player in the automotive finance market for more than 30 years, and we’re excited to work with them and ensure they have precise control over their lending processes. Now that their defi system has gone live, we look forward to partnering and innovating with FIFS to help them achieve the goals they set in the years to come.”

The defi SOLUTIONS offerings incorporated into the FIFS new loan origination and management system include defi LOS and defi ANALYTICS.

About First Investors Financial Services (FIFS)

First Investors Financial Services (FIFS), headquartered in Houston, is an automotive finance company created to serve the special needs of automotive dealers and consumers. Established in 1988, the company offers indirect and direct lending services and programs. For more information, visit: www.fifsg.com.

About defi SOLUTIONS

From loan originating and servicing to analytics, direct lending and portfolio sales, defi SOLUTIONS’ dynamic loan origination system platform of services was created for independent and captive finance companies, banks and credit unions, among other financial institutions. For more information about defi SOLUTIONS, please visit: www.defisolutions.com.