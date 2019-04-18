Macy’s and The Trevor Project partner in celebration of Pride Month. Macy’s will raise funds and awareness for The Trevor Project’s life-saving mission through a host of initiatives including a nationwide charitable giving program, exclusive fashions and a digital media awareness campaign aimed at reaching at-risk LGBTQ youth. Throughout the month of June, a limited-edition capsule collection from INC International Concepts will contribute portions of its purchase price to The Trevor Project. (Photo: Business Wire)

Macy’s and The Trevor Project partner in celebration of Pride Month. Macy’s will raise funds and awareness for The Trevor Project’s life-saving mission through a host of initiatives including a nationwide charitable giving program, exclusive fashions and a digital media awareness campaign aimed at reaching at-risk LGBTQ youth. Throughout the month of June, a limited-edition capsule collection from INC International Concepts will contribute portions of its purchase price to The Trevor Project. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This June, Macy’s (NYSE:M) will kick-off its annual Pride + Joy national LGBTQ Pride Month celebrations with its customers, colleagues and local communities in commemoration of Stonewall 50 and World Pride NYC. A key component of that celebration is its nationwide partnership with The Trevor Project. In mid-May, Macy’s and The Trevor Project will begin the roll-out of a series of initiatives aimed at raising funds and awareness for Trevor’s life-saving mission and services for at-risk LGBTQ young people, highlighting Macy’s long-standing commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion and respect for all.

“Macy’s believes in the power of fashion, celebration and community to touch the lives of our customers, colleagues and local communities. Macy's core value of acceptance is reflected in our commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community through the fostering of an inclusive culture and environment that inspires our colleagues and customers to be their authentic self, every day,” said Sam Harrison, Macy’s senior director of Corporate Giving & Volunteerism. “As The Trevor Project’s national Pride partner, we will aim to raise funds and awareness of Trevor’s mission and life-saving services, harnessing the power of our brand to make a difference in the communities we serve.”

“The Trevor Project is grateful to Macy's for sharing their commitment to our mission with their customers, who will have their own chance to support LGBTQ youth in crisis this Pride month,” said Amit Paley, CEO & executive director of The Trevor Project. “Every day, we serve LGBTQ young people in Macy's local communities nationwide, so we're excited to share our affirming messages of hope and support in their stores.”

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The organization works to save young lives by providing support through free and confidential programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat. They also run TrevorSpace, the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operate innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

To help raise funds for Trevor’s important work, from June 1 – June 17 at all Macy’s stores nationwide, shoppers can celebrate Pride by giving back to The Trevor Project through Macy’s charitable round-up program. As customers complete their in-store purchases, they will be invited to round up to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate the change to The Trevor Project. These donations will help support the organization’s mission of providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services. In select markets including Chicago, Cincinnati, Houston, Lexington (KY), Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Seattle, St. Louis, and St. Petersburg (FL), the round-up campaign will be extended through June 30 to coincide with Pride parade celebrations in which Macy’s has a local presence.

Macy’s shoppers are also invited to show their Pride through fashion as they support The Trevor Project with style. Pride and its signature colors will be front and center in the limited–edition, three-piece capsule collection by INC International Concepts. Featuring gender-neutral t-shirts, tanks and socks with rainbow detailing, throughout the month of June, Macy’s will donate $4 of the purchase price of the INC t-shirt and tank and $2 of the purchase price of the socks to The Trevor Project. The pieces retail for $10 to $20 and will be available in select stores and on macys.com/celebrate.

To help spread awareness of The Trevor Project’s life-saving work, Macy’s and Trevor created a PSA showcasing heartfelt personal vignettes of hope and how the support of Trevor’s programs helped LGBTQ youth in crisis. The PSA, debuting on May 20, will run in several length formats across digital and social media channels. It is introduced by and features Jazz Jennings, the young transgender activist and star of the TLC reality series, “I Am Jazz.”

Additionally, Macy’s partnership with The Trevor Project extends to a presenting sponsorship of this year’s TrevorLIVE NY benefit gala, taking place at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, June 17. Honorees, presenters, hosts, and celebrity attendees will be announced soon.

As a pivotal component of Macy’s Pride + Joy campaign, the national partnership with The Trevor Project, once again showcases Macy’s steadfast value of diversity and inclusion in all areas of business. This commitment is evidenced by the company’s consistent achievement of a 100 percent score on the Human Rights Commission’s Corporate Equality Index, the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices.

For more information on Macy’s upcoming Pride + Joy campaign and to purchase products that benefit The Trevor Project, please visit macys.com/celebrate, as of May 20. Additional details on Macy’s Pride + Joy campaign will be announced soon.

About Macy’s

Macy's is America’s store for life. The largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) delivers quality fashion at affordable prices to customers at approximately 640 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam, as well as to customers in more than 100 international destinations through leading e-commerce site macys.com. Macy's inspires fashion exploration and discovery through the most desired family of exclusive brands for her, for him, for the home, and via our dynamic mobile and social platforms. We know the power of celebration, demonstrated through decades of memorable experiences created during Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. Macy's flagship stores – including New York City’s Herald Square – are internationally renowned and preeminent destinations for tourists. With the collective support of our customers and employees, Macy's builds community and helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities by giving nearly $50 million each year, plus 146,000 hours of volunteer service. For more than 160 years, Macy’s has, and continues to, make life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7/365 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also offers an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, a legislative advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and conducts research to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7/365 at 1-866-488-7386 and www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help