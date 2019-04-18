HFF Arranges $360M in Debt and Equity for the Development of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces that it has arranged $360 million in debt and equity financing for the development of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, a luxury mixed-use hotel and for-sale residential project in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Both the hotel and the for-sale residential units will be branded and operated by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

HFF worked on behalf of the developers, The Congress Group, Inc. and AECOM Capital.

Located at 151 First Avenue South, the exclusive mixed-use development will include 232 five-star hotel rooms, luxury for-sale residential units, approximately 10,000 square feet of retail space and a 368-space parking garage. Residences will feature exquisite interior finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows with views of downtown Nashville, open-concept living areas alongside best-in-class amenities and luxury service that will redefine luxury living and exclusivity in Nashville. Construction will begin in second quarter 2019.

The project will overlook the Cumberland River as well as the adjacent Ascend Amphitheatre and is just across the John Seigenthaler pedestrian bridge from Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans. Additionally, residents and guests will enjoy ease of access to Lower Broadway and Second Avenue, which serve as home to the city’s quintessential live music venues, restaurants and nightlife, including the Nashville Music City Center. The project is also less than a 15-minute drive from four out of the five top employers in Nashville, including Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bridgestone.

The HFF debt and equity placement team representing the developers consisted of senior managing directors Riaz Cassum and Danny Kaufman, senior associate Robyn King and associates Andrew Gray and Mary Dooley.

“This transaction garnered strong interest from both lenders and equity investors due to the strength of the sponsorship and their vision for a world-class, luxury development on the best site in Nashville,” said Cassum. “The arrival of Four Seasons to Nashville speaks volumes to the attractiveness of the city as a destination for both leisure and business as well as one of the most desirable places to live in the country.”

