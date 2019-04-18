SchoolMint Becomes Software Answers Certified Partner, Providing Families and Administrators with End-to-End Integrated Enrollment Management Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO & CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolMint and Software Answers are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership. School organizations will now be able to take full advantage of SchoolMint’s end-to-end student enrollment platform and the Software Answers student information system.

Ohio K-12 school organizations will benefit from SchoolMint’s comprehensive suite of strategic enrollment management solutions that streamline School Choice, Application + Lottery management, and the student registration processes for administrators and families alike. Stakeholders and participants in the enrollment processes will experience optimization of data for SchoolMint’s award-winning software platform through a direct API system integration with Software Answers, ensuring enrollment data is transferred securely and seamlessly between systems.

“We are excited to be a certified partner for Software Answers. The rigorous certification process our team completed was met with high marks and accolades from our new partner and we look forward to joining them in serving the K-12 community in the Buckeye state with best-in-class solutions,” commented Jinal Jhaveri, CEO at SchoolMint.

“We are excited about the new partnership we have with SchoolMint. The features the system offers for application and lottery management are exactly what our customers are looking for,” said Paul Chaffee, President at Software Answers. “They provide an excellent service that helps school districts better meet the needs of their student population.”

About SchoolMint

SchoolMint Inc. is dedicated to helping educators create bright, sustainable futures. Serving over 4 million students and more than 10,000 schools across the country, SchoolMint is the leading K-12 provider of solutions for strategic enrollment management, student behavior improvement - HeroK12, and school safety - SureWatch. SchoolMint is transforming application & lottery management, registration/re-enrollment, tardy tracking, and positive behavior reinforcement to make school operations more efficient and fiscally sound. With products that put the family experience first, while generating powerful insights, the company is helping all schools across the K-12 landscape attract, enroll, and engage students. Their industry-leading SchoolFinder and Common App products are bringing equity to school choice and search, and their innovative solutions are making unified enrollment, school climate, and culture improvement, and other student-centric ideals possible. SchoolMint is backed by BV Investment Partners and has U.S. offices in San Francisco, Miami, and New York. Learn more at SchoolMint.com.

About Software Answers

Software Answers, innovators of ProgressBook, is a premier provider of solutions that support student/classroom management and academic achievement for K-12 school districts. The ProgressBook Suite serves the entire school community—administrators, teachers, students, and parents—with six fully-integrated modules. ProgressBook Suite includes the following applications: StudentInformation, GradeBook, ParentAccess, SpecialServices, DataMap, and VirtualClassroom. ProgressBook is used by more than 740 school districts nationwide and more than 75% of the Ohio public schools. The company is headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. For more information, visit www.ProgressBook.com.