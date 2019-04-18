Miami Dade College and Pan Am to Sign Agreement to Train Next Generation of Aviation Professionals

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miami Dade College (MDC) will sign an agreement with the Pan Am International Flight Academy at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 22 to launch a partnership to create solid career paths for aviation students that will lead them to success in the dynamic aviation industry.

MDC’s President Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón will join Mark Johnson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Pan Am International Flight Academy, to sign the agreement that will address the critical shortage of commercial pilots expected within the next two decades, by training the future generations of top aviation professionals.

As part of a unique partnership, students enrolled in certain aviation courses offered by MDC will receive supplemental training provided by Pan Am International Flight Academy, including the establishment of a Pan Am Career Pilot Academy at Miami Executive Airport to conduct a professional flight training program for MDC students. Qualified students may also pursue job opportunities to become flight instructors for the Pan Am Career Pilot Academy while they complete their degree program at MDC. Pan Am will also offer additional training courses at other Pan Am facilities, that seek to provide a greater value to students’ career paths.

The new training program, which began in Spring 2019, will lead to FAA certification for Private Pilot, Commercial Pilot, Instrument Rating, Multi-engine rating, and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI). The credentials will lead to Restricted Air Transport Pilot certificate (R-ATP).

A study by Boeing has estimated there is a global need for 637,000 new pilots by 2036. Studies have also shown that aviation is one of South Florida’s top industries, with one in four jobs related to the aviation industry.

This collaboration between two local aviation leaders aims to develop a holistic approach to aviation training that will include both technical and traditional education and will be able to contribute to the sustainability and future of the aviation industry.