Engagedly Partners with Purdue University Global To Provide Tuition Benefit to Its Clients

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engagedly, the St. Louis-based leader in performance management and employee engagement software, today announced a partnership agreement with Purdue University Global that provides a tuition benefit program for its own employees and those employed by its more than 250 client organizations.

The partnership aligns with Engagedly’s mission to develop people and strengthen workforce skills training. While helping clients measure employee performance, the company also is supporting their business success by offering their employees tuition assistance toward educational advancement and a college degree. Among the firm’s clients are Experian, Signature Bank, Chick-fil-A, Meltwater and YWCA.

Purdue Global, a public, nonprofit online institution of higher education, specializes in serving the needs of working adult learners, offering associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs including business, information technology, cybersecurity, accounting and finance.

“Many organizations focus on recruiting new talent, but we want to help support the development of the resources they already have,” said Sri Chellappa, President of Engagedly. “We are passionate about continuous employee performance improvement and engagement. We believe this tuition benefit will support employees in the pursuit of expanding their skill set, earning their degrees and advancing in their careers. As their performance improves, our clients will improve along with them. Our partnership with Purdue Global fits with our thesis of employee development for the digital generation.”

Chaellappa said Engagedly chose to partner with Purdue Global because of its demonstrated ability to help working adults acquire and apply knowledge, skills and abilities while earning their degrees conveniently, affordably and quickly.

Dr. Betty Vandenbosch, chancellor of Purdue University Global, said, “We’re proud to partner with an industry leader like Engagedly and help their clients with their performance goals by providing their employees with the skills they need to succeed. We’re confident in our ability to provide an excellent student experience and to support each employee in their journey to professional growth.”

Vandenbosch said Purdue Global is well-positioned to help organizations of all sizes create education benefit programs to accommodate employees’ busy schedules, built on real-world requirements, enabling adult students to learn at their own pace and in many cases receive college credits for previous work experience.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a leading global provider of performance management and employee engagement software and services based in St. Louis, MO with offices in India, Australia and the UK. Engagedly’s platform contains many features, such as Goal Setting, Manager Feedback, Peer Praise, Idea Generation, Knowledge Sharing/eLearning, Rewards, Objectives Alignment (OKR) & Social Performance. The extremely customizable and user-friendly interface is perfect for any company looking to better engage employees and increase performance.

About Purdue University Global

Purdue University Global is the extreme personalization online university, providing students the competitive edge to advance in their chosen careers. It offers a hyper-tailored path for students to earn an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree, based on their work experience, desired pace, military service, previous college credits, and other considerations - no matter where they are in their life journey.

Purdue Global serves approximately 29,000 students, most of whom earn their degree online. It also operates 14 locations in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Maryland, Maine, Missouri and Wisconsin. Purdue Global is a nonprofit, public university accredited by The Higher Learning Commission. It is affiliated with Purdue University's flagship institution, a highly ranked public research university located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Purdue University also operates two regional campuses in Fort Wayne and Northwest, Indiana, as well as serving close to 6,000 science, engineering and technology students at the Indiana University-Purdue University (IUPUI) Indianapolis campus.

For more information about Purdue Global, please visit www.PurdueGlobal.edu.