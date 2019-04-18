AlefEdge and New Continuum Data Centers Announce Availability of Alef’s Edge Applications and Services in the Greater Chicago Region and Permanent Showcase in New Continuum’s West Chicago NAP

NEW YORK & WEST CHICAGO, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlefEdge, the Edge Internet leader, and New Continuum Data Centers, today announced an easy way for greater Chicago regional network operators and application providers to deliver next-generation wireless services. The deployment of Alef’s solution at New Continuum enables Chicago region operators to easily offer next generation Edge Internet services. Based in New Continuum’s West Chicago NAP data center, which has evolved as a convergence point of both optical and logical networks, Alef’s revolutionary edge application suite of solutions is immediately available to the surrounding communities. To facilitate better understanding of the combined solution, the companies also announced a permanent showcase of the combined service offering.

“With New Continuum’s world-class connectivity through United Internet Exchange and Alef’s Edge solution, we’ve created compelling new opportunities for carriers, with new applications and services—IoT, IIoT, Edge Gaming, Edge Streaming, Autonomous Vehicles and more,” says Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of AlefEdge. “By demonstrating Alef’s live deployment of edge computing, edge clouds and edge applications at New Continuum, we provide further proof that the Edge Internet can be deployed anywhere and with easy integration, enabling regional carriers to quickly roll out new data-intensive, low-latency services.”

New Continuum, through its creation of United Internet Exchange, hosts the traffic of regional network operators and large application providers to help route Internet traffic in the Midwest. Further, New Continuum’s West Chicago data center is geographically diverse from legacy downtown fiber convergence and traffic exchange points, providing an ideal secondary exchange point in a distributed network architecture. Finally, by providing a premier, high density data center with all of the connectivity and flexibility features New Continuum provides the ideal location for the edge computing deployments of wireless carriers.

“I am extremely excited to announce this partnership,” says Eli D. Scher, founder and CEO of New Continuum. “We are constantly seeking to form partnerships with truly innovative companies offering complementary services in order to deliver value to our customers, and Alef is an example of our ideal partner. By integrating our products, rural and regional fixed-line and wireless-service providers can now deliver 5G services on existing infrastructure. This immediate edge compute use case saves both capital and reduces latency, delivering clear value to our mutual customers.”

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, which allows us to physically locate products and services closer to users. Alef’s innovative architecture allows for 5G-style applications to work over 4G. New and existing networks benefit from our Edge architecture. In addition to its Edge overlay and enablers, Alef develops in-house Edge solutions and works with an array of partners to build the world’s first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil.

About New Continuum Data Centers

New Continuum Data Centers (New Continuum or NCDC) is a multi-tenant data center operator in the western Chicago suburbs. NCDC operates an 80,000 square foot, purpose-built, concurrently maintainable facility in West Chicago, IL. NCDC offers highly flexible wholesale and retail colocation services to enterprises and small businesses. New Continuum’s products range from basic colocation to private cages, private suites and secured data halls. Additionally, NCDC offers unique connectivity and peering solutions through its partnership with United IX. New Continuum’s 2N power design can accommodate some of the highest density cabinet footprints, and with its efficient technologies and robust cooling infrastructure it can deliver leading edge PUEs. To learn more, please visit www.newcontinuum.net, or call 877-432-2656.