Colony Capital Completes Acquisition of Abraaj Group’s Private Equity Platform in Latin America

MEXICO CITY & LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) (“Colony”) has closed its acquisition of Abraaj Group’s private equity platform in Latin America (the “Company”). The transaction was first announced on January 23, 2019. The Company has been renamed Colony Latam Partners and will continue to be headed by the Company’s senior management team, led by Miguel Olea, Hector Martinez, Gerardo Mendoza and Eduardo Cortina. The Company currently manages over US$700 million and has made 22 investments across Latin America since its establishment in 2006.

“Colony is thrilled to complete this acquisition and to partner with the premier private equity investment team in Latin America. The growth opportunity in these markets is significant and we look forward to growing and expanding our platform in the years ahead,” said Justin Chang, Managing Director and Global Head of Private Equity for Colony Capital.

Mr. Miguel Olea said, “Latin America is becoming a preferred investment destination, given the potential unleashed by the growth of the middle class, the urbanization landscape and two decades of political stability. The Colony Latam team has been investing in this region since 2006, targeting the mid-cap companies that will benefit from growth capital to scale up their presence locally, and eventually, globally. The new venture combines a strong global platform and a local team with a solid track record to take on these interesting opportunities.”

