Okta Partners With Evident to Simplify Identity Verification and Reduce Risk for Businesses

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evident ID, Inc., the revolutionary platform that powers identity and credential verification for many of the world’s fastest-growing companies, today announced it has partnered with Okta, the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The integrated solution enables businesses across industries to access and move seamlessly between multiple identity verification methods while dramatically reducing their exposure to sensitive or regulated information.

Okta and Evident’s integration makes it easier and quicker for companies to efficiently verify identity to determine access to a platform, while decreasing the risks and liability associated with holding personally identifiable information (PII) by minimizing exposure to personal data.

While legacy verification providers have traditionally leveraged narrow data sets, Evident’s unique technology ensures that users are comprehensively verified, and have the required credentials to access sensitive company information through Okta’s platform. Customers can choose from a variety of identity proofing techniques using a seamless integration, thereby mitigating risk and instances of fraud in various stages of the user lifecycle.

“Our partnership with Okta reaffirms the importance of strong identity proofing and verification processes as part of any business’ identity and access management efforts,” said David Thomas, CEO of Evident. “Given the increasing number of fraudulent identities online, enterprises must start thinking more broadly about identity verification. Our partnership facilitates this expansive approach by providing Okta customers with an easy and secure way to confidently verify an individual’s identity, credentials, and other key facts to determine the right level of access for each application.”

“The role of identity continues to expand in our increasingly digital world, and Okta plays a pivotal role by enabling businesses to create truly customized experiences through a broad set of integrations,” said Chuck Fontana, Vice President of Integrations and Strategic Partnerships at Okta. “By integrating with Evident, Okta is giving our customers the freedom to verify a wide variety of facts about users while also minimizing their need to handle sensitive data. Ultimately, our goal is to enable businesses to use whatever technology they need to be successful, and with Evident Okta customers will be able to interact with end-user data safely, collaboratively, and with less friction.”

About Evident

Evident is revolutionizing the way personal data is shared. Evident’s simple, secure Identity Assurance Platform lets businesses confidently know who they are dealing with without handling sensitive personal data. With connections to thousands of authoritative sources through a single API, Evident is the only platform that enables comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date identity and credential verifications without the risk and liability of holding personal information. For more information, visit www.evidentid.com.