128 Technology Expands Leadership Position in Germany by Partnering with nicos AG

BURLINGTON, Mass. & MÜNSTER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart routing, today announced a partnership with nicos AG, a leading managed services provider ensuring secure, global data communications with its SmartWAN Solution, to enable enterprise customers to better leverage their networks to accelerate digital transformation.

nicos AG, based in Münster, Germany, has become one of the company’s first partners in Europe and has joined the 128 Technology Solution Partner Program, which gives service providers new business opportunities by leveraging 128 Technology’s 128T Networking Platform. The 128T Networking Platform helps resolve common enterprise networking issues including bandwidth inefficiencies, security risks and high operational costs that are often barriers to digital transformation. The partnership enables not only stronger and more reliable connections but also provides global access to the best resources and technologies, combined with a customer-centric service which nicos AG and 128 Technology offer together. nicos AG has been delivering highly responsive IT services to enterprise customers for almost 20 years and will provide IT outsourcing to enterprise customers as part of this partnership.

" Our managed services guarantee the highest possible IT security and availability in data communications. Renowned, globally operating companies have relied on our know-how and expertise for almost 20 years. The Session Smart network technology of 128 Technology is an important building block for us to provide our customers with the best application performance and security available while simultaneously supporting our overall growth plans," said Thomas Brosch, Managing Director and founder of nicos AG.

“ This new partnership will serve as a reliable solution for network security and efficiency for European customers looking for agile WAN connectivity at a lower cost,” said Alex Hoffman, Managing Director of 128 Technology Germany GmbH. “ Through our partnership with nicos AG, we’ll offer customers a truly smart SD-WAN solution, where their network speaks the language of applications and services and can help drive digital transformation across an organization.”

About 128 Technology

128 Technology makes your network do what your business needs, by changing the way networks work. Our professional grade software teaches routers the language of applications and services, letting them understand the requirements of individual services and segments, and adapt the network dynamically to deliver what the business needs, when and where it needs it. We make routers Session Smart™, enabling enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost.

About nicos AG

nicos AG has set itself the task of helping its customers to stay successful. Founded in the year 2000, we have the skills and experience to deliver high-performance secure, global networks that will enable our customers to power their business and help drive digital transformation.

Focusing our customers’ needs and demands, nicos SmartWAN Solution provides suitable solutions for all technical and organizational requirements of data networks. Our managed services portfolio includes the areas of access, infrastructure, security and cloud & virtualization.

nicos connects internationally operating companies with their branches everywhere in the world and ensures the secure operation of the data networks around the clock, 365 days a year. With more than 4,000 services at over 2,000 locations in 130 countries worldwide, nicos is one of the market leaders for carrier and provider-independent services.