Ridgemont Equity Partners Announces Partnership with The Speech Pathology Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ridgemont Equity Partners, a middle market private equity investor, today announced a strategic partnership with The Speech Pathology Group (“SPG”), a leading school and center-based provider of behavioral health and therapeutic services to children with autism and other special needs in Northern California. Ridgemont and SPG have formed Autism Intervention Services, a management services organization, to support SPG’s growth. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Ridgemont is excited to partner with SPG, whose clinical excellence, quality outcomes and strong reputation amongst therapists, schools and families provides a strong foundation for growth,” said Scott Poole, Partner at Ridgemont. “We are looking forward to working closely with the team to help expand SPG’s therapy offering in multiple care settings in order to meet the growing demand within its communities.”

“We are proud of the high-quality services we provide and our commitment to helping our clients achieve their full potential,” said Susan Stark, M.S., CCC-SLP and Founder and President of SPG. “Our partnership with Ridgemont will allow us to expand our service offering and enhance our ability to serve the autism community. Ridgemont has deep experience investing in behavioral health and we are excited for the future growth of SPG.”

Capstone Headwaters LLC served as financial advisor to SPG. Financing for the transaction was provided by Crescent Direct Lending and BMO Sponsor Finance. McGuireWoods and Donahue Fitzgerald provided legal services to Ridgemont and SPG, respectively. Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as financial advisor to Ridgemont.

About Speech Pathology Group

The Speech Pathology Group is a leading school and center-based provider of comprehensive speech and language services and behavioral intervention in Northern California. The company has a 30-year history of therapeutic excellence, best in class clinical support and a workplace culture that fosters professional growth and mentorship. www.speechpathologygroup.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested approximately $4.4 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million in industries in which it has deep expertise, including business and industrial services, energy, healthcare, and technology and telecommunications. www.ridgemontep.com