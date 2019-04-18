Verana Health Expands Into New Therapeutic Area with American Academy of Neurology Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verana Health and the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) have announced a landmark partnership focused on accelerating medical research in neurology using real-world evidence generated with information from the Axon Registry®. This exclusive partnership reflects Verana Health’s commitment to partnering with medical associations across therapeutic areas to advance patient health with data insights. With this collaboration agreement Verana Health continues to assemble the largest clinical databases in medicine, beginning with the company’s partnership with the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

“We are entering an exciting era where data-driven medicine is improving the quality of the care we’re providing and giving us clues about which therapies work best, and how we may be able to better predict and prevent disease,” said Ralph L. Sacco, MD, MS, FAHA, FAAN, president of the American Academy of Neurology, the world’s largest association of neurologists with 36,000 members. “By collaborating with Verana Health, we will be able to accelerate research projects using our growing Axon Registry to benefit and provide hope for our patients.”

The Axon Registry is a rapidly growing neurology data set including clinical data from 1.5 million unique patients and 5 million patient visits. The collaboration between Verana Health and the AAN will facilitate the development and delivery of de-identified clinical data solutions for use by the Axon Registry, its participants, industry partners, and the broader neurologic community – aiming to improve treatments and discover cures for the one in six people affected by neurologic disease. Using de-identified clinical data provides a meaningful opportunity to analyze which therapies are producing the greatest patient benefit.

“Clinical data registries, such as the Axon Registry, enable us to understand patient needs and outcomes at scale,” said Miki Kapoor, president and CEO of Verana Health. “We look forward to working closely with the AAN and the neurologic community to identify the most meaningful opportunities to enhance patient care and accelerate health care innovation through the magnitude of information found in the Axon Registry.”

Learn more about the Axon Registry and review Frequently Asked Questions about the AAN and Verana Health collaboration.

