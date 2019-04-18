Duff & Phelps Legal Management Consulting Practice Now DocSolid Premier Partner

PHOENIX & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duff & Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients, today announced its Legal Management Consulting practice is now a Premier Partner of DocSolid, the leader in enterprise scanning and paper reduction solutions for the legal market.

As a Premier Partner, Duff & Phelps brings its extensive frontline experience to help clients reduce the cost, risk and inefficiency of paper records with DocSolid’s patented Postmark Paper2Digital solutions for iManage, NetDocuments, OpenText and other document management systems. Duff & Phelps will lead Postmark's customer engagements including consulting, deployment and training.

"DocSolid's Postmark solutions provide easy, productive ways to remove paper documents from legal operations," said Matt Hobbs, Managing Director in Duff & Phelps' Legal Management Consulting practice. "They will drive adoption and best practices for the document management system. Several of our engagements will benefit from the Paper2Digital solution as they seek to boost their information lifecycle mastery."

"Duff & Phelps extends the reach and depth of DocSolid's Paper2Digital solutions for key markets," said Steve Irons, CEO of DocSolid. "Our Paper2Digital transformations require expertise-driven workflows and couplings with the document management system, and Duff & Phelps is a recognized leader in the field."

iManage® ConnectLive 2019

Visit Duff & Phelps and DocSolid at the annual iManage user conference on May 7-8 in New York. For more details, visit https://imanage.com/connectlive.

About Duff & Phelps

Duff & Phelps is the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, investigations, disputes, cybersecurity, compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues. Our clients span across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations and people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, the firm has nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world. To learn more, visit https://duffandphelps.com.

About DocSolid®

DocSolid creates, sells and supports Paper2Digital® scanning, printing, shredding solutions for the legal market. These patented solutions are enterprise-level implementations that streamline paper-burdened business activities and integrate with line-of-business software. DocSolid integrates with leading legal industry solutions, including iManage, NetDocuments, OpenText eDOCS, Worldox, SharePoint, Thomson Elite, Aderant, LegalKey and Chrome River. DocSolid represents the industry’s most experienced team of capture experts and serves thousands of worldwide users. DocSolid powers The Paper2Digital Law Firm where you can do more with less paper. ™ To learn more, visit docsolid.com.