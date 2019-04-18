Forge Technologies to Launch Talent Sharing Network at Mall of America®

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Forge (Forge Technologies Inc.) is announcing a partnership with Mall of America®, the nation’s largest retail destination, to launch an innovative talent sharing network.

Forge offers a talent sharing software that enables businesses in close geographic proximity to share part-time labor. Businesses give their employees, who may be looking for additional hours, an option to join the network. In exchange, businesses may interview, hire and train other employees from nearby businesses who are non-competitive in the network and looking for more hours. Once hired, Forge’s flexible scheduling platform can ensure employees are never double-booked for shifts across their multiple jobs. Forge is proven to increase operational efficiencies, decrease time-to-hire and increase the earnings potential of employees within a community.

Stacey Ferreira, CEO of Forge, says, “As we continue to launch Forge’s talent sharing network in communities across the United States, we’re excited to partner with Mall of America as the newest and largest mall spearheading this initiative to benefit their tenants and employees.”

Welcoming more than 40 million annual visitors, Mall of America is one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Home to more than 520 retail shops and restaurants, the mall – and its tenants - employ over 12,000 team members. Working together, Forge and Mall of America hope to create the largest talent sharing network in the United States to ensure mall tenants never struggle for quality talent and to give their employees an opportunity to increase their earning potential.

“As the retail industry continues to change and face unique challenges it’s important that we take the lead in finding creative solutions,” Mall of America Executive Vice President of Operations, Rich Hoge says, “We understand that our retailers may struggle to find quality talent and at the same time the very best employees continue to search for ways to earn additional income. Forge’s talent sharing network is the ideal solution for our tenants and employees in the mall.”

Businesses and employees outside of the mall also have the opportunity to download the Forge Technologies app to sign up and join the abundant talent sharing network.

ABOUT FORGE

Forge Technologies is the leading Talent Sharing pioneer, whose technology provides a new model for companies to efficiently source, train, and schedule hourly employees while providing flexibility and work life balance. With 100+ clients served in the United States alone, Forge improves the way the world works. Visit us at www.joinforge.com.

ABOUT MALL OF AMERICA

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, the nation’s largest indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; Hard Rock Café; The Escape Game; CMX Cinemas; and more.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joinforge

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joinforge

Twitter: https://twitter.com/joinforge