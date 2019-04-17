Functional Remedies Partners with Largest Acupuncture Distributor in U.S.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Functional Remedies, the only vertically-integrated hemp oil company, has partnered with Lhasa OMS, the largest distributor of acupuncture products and Chinese herbs in the U.S., to continue accelerated growth into progressive health and wellness sectors. As consumers are exploring more alternative healthcare treatments to help manage and self-regulate their own health and wellness, the partnership with Lhasa OMS will allow Functional Remedies to directly tap into the rapidly expanding acupuncture market.

The global acupuncture market is one of the fastest growing alternative medicine markets in the world. Currently, the global acupuncture market is projected to be valued at $24.5 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a 14.5 percent CAGR during the forecast period according to Market Research Future (MRFR).

“We are excited to partner with Lhasa OMS to give practitioners convenient access our whole-plant hemp oil, particularly as more Americans are looking at ways to bring balance to their daily lives,” said Functional Remedies CEO Anthony Mazzotti. “Lhasa OMS is a respected leader in the space and a go-to resource for acupuncture practitioners that require supplies to treat and care for their patients. We look forward to continuing to expand our presence in additional alternative health markets in 2020 and beyond.”

“For almost 40 years, Lhasa OMS has been helping to build the foundation of the acupuncture profession in the U.S.,” said Lhasa OMS Vice President of Merchandising Mike Bailey. “We recognize more Americans are looking for alternative ways to improve their health and wellness and through this partnership, we will provide practitioners with even more tools to help improve patients’ well-being. We are excited to be carrying Functional Remedies lipid-infused hemp oil -- a natural fit for the acupuncturists’ arsenal.”

Functional Remedies also recently announced it was partnering with Symbia to increase order turnaround by ten-fold and has expanded into a new 25,000-square-foot production lab to increase its hemp oil output by ten-fold.

For more information, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically-integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.