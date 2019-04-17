Michael Bolton, The Tenors and Sheléa Performed Live at the Third Annual Gateway for Cancer Research Vino Con Stelle

Gateway for Cancer Research and global philanthropists Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Richard J Stephenson hosted the 3rd Annual Vino con Stelle Gala in Scottsdale, AZ. Michael Bolton, The Tenors and Sheléa performed live. Brooke Burke Emceed the International Wine Event.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gateway for Cancer Research (Gateway), a non-profit dedicated to funding transformational cancer research, hosted their 3rd Annual Vino con Stelle, on Friday, April 12 at the Gemini Hangar in Scottsdale, AZ. Since 1991, Gateway has provided over $85M in funding for more than 170 clinical trials worldwide. This week, Gateway announced a $1.5M grant to fund a first-of-its-kind pediatric brain cancer study at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Global philanthropists Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Director, Gateway, and Richard J Stephenson, Gateway’s Founder and Chairman, served as the evening’s hosts and sponsors. IMNA Solutions, a software development company that creates healthcare solutions served as the presenting sponsor.

“We are so grateful to Gateway’s dedicated supporters who joined us at Vino Con Stelle,” said Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson. “The evening was a celebration of the work we do and served as a reminder of all the work that remains. With the generous support of our friends in Arizona and beyond, Gateway will continue to find and fund early stage cancer research.”

Actress and cancer survivor Brooke Burke, served as emcee. Grammy award winner Michael Bolton entertained guests alongside world-renowned vocal artists The Tenors and Sheléa. Alycia Mondavi, CEO and Co-Proprietor of Aloft and Dark Matter Wines served as a featured vintner along with Alpana Singh, Master Sommelier.

“IMNA was honored to be the presenting sponsor of Vino con Stelle. Gateway is one of the few nonprofits focusing on early stage cancer research, and one of the only to put 99 cents of every dollar back into the cause,” said Israel Haikin, CEO of IMNA Solutions.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed exquisite culinary creations by Chef Markus Ford and a carefully curated list of renowned wines.

About Gateway for Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research℠ is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to funding innovative cancer research that helps people living with cancer. 99 cents of every dollar Gateway receives directly funds cancer clinical trials at leading research institutions. Get involved today by visiting www.GatewayCR.org.

About IMNA Solutions

IMNA Solutions is a software development company comprised of renowned doctors, security specialists and patients. By turning unstructured data into real-time actionable insights, IMNA Health improves personalized health care, patient reported outcomes and clinical decision support.