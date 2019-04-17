Klarna Expands Relationship with Acne Studios to Give U.S. Fashionistas Flexibility in How They Pay

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Stockholm-based fashion house Acne Studios has expanded their existing European partnership with Klarna, the leading global alternative payments provider. Showing at Paris Fashion Week, Acne Studios encompasses women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and denim, but also moves across the borders of fashion, art and design. With Klarna now available in Acne Studios’ online store, shoppers in the U.S. can choose to checkout with four equal payments - with no interest or fees.

“ Our goal at Klarna is to give shoppers convenience and greater flexibility over how and when they pay,” said Michael Rouse, Chief Commercial Officer of Klarna. “ With Klarna, U.S. Acne Studios shoppers can boost their purchase power right at the point of sale - and there are no surprise costs or long-term commitments. Four equal payments are automatically collected from the consumer’s chosen payment card - one payment at purchase and three further payments every two weeks. Klarna does not redirect consumers away from the merchant site, unlike other providers, so the purchase journey is always frictionless and fast.”

“ We’ve been impressed with Klarna’s work in Europe - particularly in our home country of Sweden - and are pleased to partner with them in other markets to accelerate our international sales. We look forward to providing our U.S. shoppers with Klarna’s flexible payment options,” says Mattias Magnusson, CEO of Acne Studios.

About Klarna

It's all about smoooth (yes, with 3 ooo's). Klarna is Europe’s leading payments provider and a newly-licensed bank, which wants to revolutionize the payment experience for shoppers and merchants alike. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, the fintech unicorn gives online consumers the option to pay now, pay later or over time - offering a trusted, frictionless and smoooth checkout experience. Klarna now works with 100,000 merchants to offer payment solutions to users across Europe and North America. Klarna has 2,000 employees and is active in 14 countries. www.klarna.com. @klarna.usa