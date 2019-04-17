Rip Curl Selects NGC Andromeda Platform for Global Collaboration

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Generation Computing, Inc. (“NGC”), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions that transform the concept to customer lifecycle for retailers and brand owners, today announced that Rip Curl will replace its legacy PLM system with Andromeda PLM® from NGC.

Based in Torquay, Australia, Rip Curl is a designer, manufacturer and retailer of high-tech surfing sportswear and a broad spectrum of accompanying products, including wetsuits, boardshorts, watches, apparel and travel gear for both men and women. Rip Curl, one of the largest surfing companies in the world, strives to be the “Ultimate Surfing Company,” always innovating and pushing surfing to new levels.

For more than 15 years, Rip Curl’s legacy supply chain software solution created a siloed environment that required each global office to have its own database and unique ways of working across products. To accelerate product design and sourcing for Rip Curl’s fashion and performance collections, the company searched the market for a single collaborative platform to connect its global network and seamlessly integrate ERP data to increase visibility and efficiency.

“It is important we continue to push the limits and innovate in both the products we offer consumers as well as in how we do business,” said Milan Thompson, group general manager of Technical Products, Rip Curl. “We saw a great opportunity to work more efficiently and collaboratively with modern, advanced systems to help streamline our global processes.”

Following a comprehensive market evaluation, Rip Curl selected NGC’s cloud-based Andromeda PLM solution based on the platform’s robust planning functionality, strong vendor interaction capabilities, and efficient data management and entry.

“NGC understands the challenges we have as a global business and the opportunities available to us with a modern system in place,” said Heather Evans, project manager, Rip Curl. “We are excited to operate in a highly collaborative environment on a single platform to help bring together both our internal and external partners across the global supply chain.”

NGC’s Andromeda® platform will help Rip Curl accelerate time to market and ensure all departments across the globe are on the same page in real time. Rip Curl will also be able to automate many of its processes to provide complete visibility and control from product concept to customer delivery.

“We are excited to work with Rip Curl and help make a difference in how its global team collaborates with vendors,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC. “NGC’s Andromeda PLM is created specifically for fashion brands and retailers like Rip Curl, and we look forward to helping the company transform its supply chain to accelerate product development and delivery.”

About Rip Curl

Founded in 1969 by Brian Singer and Doug “Claw” Warbrick, Rip Curl is a global designer, manufacturer and retailer of surfwear and accompanying products, and a major athletic sponsor of surf, snow and wake. Rip Curl has become one of the largest surfing companies in Australia, Europe, South America, North America and South Africa. For more information, visit www.ripcurl.com.

About NGC

NGC powers the digital supply chain with the Andromeda Cloud Platform®, enabling brand owners and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution. NGC solutions cover the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, supply chain management, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning (IBP), and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Leading global brands and retailers rely on NGC solutions, including Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste, Spanx, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA), named one of the 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Forbes. For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

