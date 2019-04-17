Black & Veatch Receives Full Notice to Proceed on Conversion of Golar FLNG Vessel for BP Field Development Work

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black & Veatch, a global leader in floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) topside solutions, has received a full notice to proceed on work to jointly outfit a Golar LNG owned LNG carrier, Gimi, with Black & Veatch’s patented PRICO® liquefaction technology.

The full notice to proceed (FNTP), following a limited notice in December 2018, enables Black & Veatch to team with Keppel Shipyard Limited to convert the Gimi into an FLNG vessel supporting the development of Phase 1 of BP’s Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim field, located offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

The Gimi project builds on the successes of the Golar FLNG Hilli Episeyo, which was completed earlier in 2018 and has been in commercial operation offshore Cameroon since.

“ The lower and highly predictable costs of projects constructed in a controlled shipyard environment are another critical advantage offered by FLNG,” said Bob Germinder, Black & Veatch Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Floating Oil & Gas Solutions. “ This notice to proceed underscores Black & Veatch’s standing as a trusted partner with companies moving to meet the world’s demand for LNG.”

