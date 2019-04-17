Donatos Pizza Chooses ReposiTrak to Reduce Compliance Risk

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in compliance, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces Donatos Pizza is deploying the ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution to automate compliance documentation at corporate, facility, franchise, store and item levels.

Donatos, a family-owned pizza manufacturer and distributor known for its premium pies since 1963, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and has more than 155 locations in nine states. The company takes pride in its three-part mission: to create a superior product, hire great people and promote goodwill in the business and the community.

“In line with our three-part mission, everything at Donatos starts with quality ingredients. Partnering with ReposiTrak will help us to ensure that we are only using the highest quality suppliers with the required and up-to-date compliance documentation so we can protect our customers,” said Jane Grote Abell, Donatos Chairwoman. “Pizza is all about bringing people together, and ReposiTrak helps us to partner with only the best suppliers because they have the largest compliance network.”

The Compliance & Risk Management suite includes the food safety and compliance solutions that are a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand. With 320,000 buyer/supplier connections across the platform and endorsements of leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak has established itself as the industry standard.

“Donatos can rely on ReposiTrak to provide the best compliance management tool for protection from brand, regulatory and financial risk,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “By using ReposiTrak to optimize their supply chain and supplier compliance program, Donatos will safeguard their business and, ultimately, the end consumers through better food management, so they can focus on growing their pizza business.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded in 1963 by Jim Grote, is family-owned and operated, and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The creator of Edge to Edge® pizza, Donatos is recognized as one of the premier regional pizza chains in the United States, using only the freshest ingredients and highest food and safety standards to create delicious, quality products. Donatos and its franchise partners operate more than 155 restaurants in nine states, and its products are proudly served in more than 15 entertainment and sports venues. For more information on Donatos Pizza, visit www.donatos.com.