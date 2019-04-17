Veeam Leads Cloud Data Management Market as it Kicks Off 2019 with Q1 Double-Digit Growth

BAAR, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced results from Q1’2019, including obvious impact from the January launch of Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4, one of the largest and most anticipated product releases in the history of the company, which is now one of the largest private software companies in the world.

Veeam reported a 16 percent increase in total bookings year-over-year (YoY), celebrating more than 343,000 customers, staying consistent with an average of 4,000 new customers each month. Veeam’s Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 30 percent YoY, a testament to the success of a new unique subscription pricing model for all new Veeam products, including new Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4. Released to the public at the beginning of Q1, it has more than 200,000 downloads to date.

“In my first full quarter back at Veeam leading sales and marketing, we focused on core priorities that brought us clear success, and that will continue to fuel our growth and validate our leadership position throughout the year,” said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales & Marketing. “We are now focused on an aggressive strategy to help businesses transition to cloud with best-in-class Backup and Cloud Data Management solutions. IDC has forecast that 90 percent of organizations will embrace a multi-cloud strategy within three years,1 which provides us a significant growth opportunity to leverage the shift our customers and partners are making, and ensuring we support them in every aspect – with the very best products and solutions. This strategy has also fueled our new Veeam Instance Licensing (VIL) model, which was created to provide flexibility to move workloads from on-prem to public cloud and back without an additional cost. Veeam is the first in the industry to offer this portable, game-changing license approach for managing multi-cloud environments.”

Q1’2019 Customer, Product and Partner Highlights

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2019, the world’s premier event for Cloud Data Management, which will take place May 20 – 22, 2019, in Miami, FL. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2018 in Chicago, IL and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

Supporting Quotes

“Veeam’s commitment to the cloud data protection market parallels what we see as a continued strong, growing and dynamic space. The overall cloud-based data protection as a service market is growing at a 16.2 percent CAGR, much faster than the 3.4 percent CAGR for traditional data protection and recovery software. Veeam continues its strong market growth in both segments by continuing to offer new products and services matched to the rapidly evolving cloud and on-premise requirements.” – Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC

“Our enterprise continues to grow, and we needed agility and innovation in our IT infrastructure to keep pace. Upon realizing we needed more than just backup, it became apparent that using the Veeam platform with Azure was the way to get our mission critical applications available, while also establishing a reliable DR environment in the cloud. We now have the confidence that our data and applications are protected through Cloud Data Management. And should any event ever occur, we have the direct restore capabilities to ensure our operations don’t miss a beat.” – Tom Morley, Sr. Director of Global Infrastructure and Operations at ABM Industries, a leading provider of facility solutions and Fortune 500 company

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in the 5 Stages of Cloud Data Management. Veeam has 343,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 67% of the Global 2,000, with customer satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry average, the highest in the industry. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 64,000 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 22,500+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

