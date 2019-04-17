Cadence LPDDR4/4X Memory IP Subsystem Achieves ISO 26262 ASIL C Certification From SGS-TÜV Saar Using TSMC 16FFC Process Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) today announced that the Cadence® LPDDR4/4X memory IP subsystem, utilizing TSMC’s 16nm FinFET Compact (16FFC) technology, has achieved ISO 26262 ASIL C certification from SGS-TÜV Saar. The certification confirms that the Cadence IP is complete and ready for use by customers creating advanced systems-on-chip (SoCs) for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and L3/L4 autonomous driving applications.

“High-performance memory subsystems are essential elements in ADAS and autonomous driving applications and must be developed to meet more stringent requirements,” stated Wolfgang Ruf, product manager, Semiconductors, at SGS-TÜV Saar. “Following a rigorous evaluation, the Cadence LPDDR4/4X PHY and controller subsystem has been certified by SGS-TÜV Saar in accordance with the ISO 26262 standard and is ASIL C ready, allowing SoC designers to use this high-performance subsystem as a critical design element in ASIL C systems.”

Both established and new entrants into the automotive market—start-ups, OEMs and internet companies—have to cope with meeting stringent functional safety requirements. To ease the delivery of safety-critical applications, design teams need access to proven, ISO 26262 ASIL C-ready IP such as the Cadence LPDDR4/4X memory subsystem, which includes the leading-edge Cadence 4266 speed grade LPDDR4/4X DDR PHY, controller IP, and Cadence VIP. For more information on the LPDDR4/4X memory IP subsystem, please visit www.cadence.com/go/lpddr4ipac.

“We’re pleased with the results of our ongoing collaboration with Cadence in developing a robust, comprehensive set of IP that enables today’s complex automotive designs for ADAS and autonomous driving applications,” said Suk Lee, TSMC senior director, Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “The automotive-grade LPDDR4/4X design IP from Cadence is silicon-proven on TSMC’s 16nm FinFET technology, an industry-leading process for advanced automotive applications, including ADAS and autonomous driving chips where ISO 26262 ASIL C readiness is a critical requirement for processor and memory subsystem functionality.”

“The most critical aspect of advanced SoCs for ADAS, autonomous driving and other automotive systems is the processor and memory subsystem, which has stringent functional safety requirements,” said Amjad Qureshi, corporate vice president of R&D, Design IP Group, at Cadence. “We’ve collaborated closely with our automotive customers, SGS-TÜV Saar and TSMC to complete the functional safety analysis and auditing process to achieve ISO 26262 ASIL C-ready certification, and customers can now confidently use our high-performance LPDDR PHYs and controllers in their automotive designs.”

