Sverica Capital Management Announces Strategic Investment in Stream Companies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”), a private equity investment firm, announced today that it has made a strategic investment in Stream Companies, LLC (“Stream” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing marketing solutions provider primarily serving the automotive industry.

Based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Stream serves many of the top automotive original equipment manufacturers and dealerships with a comprehensive suite of dedicated marketing services and cutting-edge software through its proprietary FullThrottle platform. Stream’s transparent client service philosophy and its deep expertise and broad capabilities, covering both digital and traditional media strategies, have helped its customers to promote their brands, drive high levels of consumer traffic and gain share in their markets.

David Regn and Jason Brennan have engineered Stream’s steady growth since co-founding the Company in 1996, and will continue to lead Stream going forward. Sverica’s investment aims to help Stream increase its leadership in emerging digital media, accelerate development of its software products (including its Shopper Suite predictive intelligence tool), and expand its strong team to maintain industry-leading customer satisfaction while meeting increased demand.

“Sverica has a track record of bringing high-level strategic guidance, talent development and analytic support to their partners. We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnered with Jordan, Ryan and the team,” said Co-Founders David Regn and Jason Brennan.

“We are excited to partner with David and Jason to build upon their twenty-two years of consecutive growth and industry-leading customer and employee satisfaction. The Stream team has created a compelling technology-enabled solution that provides unique value to its customers, thus positioning Stream for continued success,” said Jordan Richards, Managing Partner at Sverica.

Ryan Harstad, Principal at Sverica, added, “Auto dealers and other consumer-facing businesses face intensifying competition for retail traffic amidst a rapidly evolving landscape of marketing vendors, media, and technology. After years of market research, Sverica is confident that David, Jason, and the rest of ‘Team Orange’ have uniquely positioned Stream to give clients the edge they need to succeed.”

About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is an Integrated Advertising Agency and a SaaS based technology company for the retail and automotive industries. With over 20 years of experience in advertising and digital marketing, Stream Companies uses a data driven and solutions-oriented approach to support businesses across the U.S. with their services. The company has been recognized by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com as a 2019 Top Workplace, a 2018 Best Places to work in Pennsylvania, and is the recipient of the AWA’s Vanguard and Rising Star Awards for their FullThrottle Marketing Suite. For more information, please visit www.streamcompanies.com.

About Sverica

Sverica is a leading lower-middle-market-focused private equity firm that has raised over $700 million of investment capital across four funds. The firm acquires and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since 2001, Sverica has maintained a “high touch” operating philosophy of taking an active role in portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com.