ExaGrid and Zerto Announce Integrated Solution for Real-Time Backup and Recovery

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, a leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup, today announced the availability of an integrated disaster recovery, long-term retention backup storage, and data backup solution with Zerto, an industry leader for IT resilience. It is key to a complete business continuity and disaster recovery (BC/DR) plan that data is protected and recoverable during a disaster from very granular restore points, as well as providing long-term retention compliance for the growing number of data protection regulations, such as HIPAA, GLBA, Sarbanes-Oxley, and addressing the need to prepare for SEC audits and legal discovery.

Zerto’s continuous data protection (CDP) ensures that changes are constantly recorded to the Zerto Elastic Journal so that recovery points are kept up to date. The platform converges disaster recovery (DR) and backup for continuous availability. This approach, in combination with ExaGrid’s unique disk Landing Zone, Adaptive Deduplication process, and scale-out architecture, provides a solution that includes continuous data protection and scalable long-term backup retention storage.

Zerto writes long-term daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly backups directly to ExaGrid’s landing zone for fast restores of recently added backups. In parallel with the backup, but not inline, ExaGrid deduplicates the data into the ExaGrid repository for long-term retention needs and requirements. As data grows, appliances are simply added to the ExaGrid system, which eliminates controller forklift upgrades and product obsolescence, versus traditional scale-up solutions that force forklift upgrades and periodic product obsolescence.

“There are a number of applications, data types, and organizations that require real-time backup and recovery as well as disaster recovery. ExaGrid is pleased to be a strategic partner of Zerto and is excited to see the fruits of our joint development efforts go to market,” said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid.

“In an age of continuous digital transformation, businesses require new levels of resilience from their DR and backup solutions,” commented Ziv Kedem, CEO and co-founder of Zerto. “Backup and DR providers should be striving to innovate ahead of need, and Zerto 7.0 does exactly that – it revolutionizes the way backup is done. We are happy to be partnering with ExaGrid to enable them to deliver the enhanced capabilities and performance their customers want, adding new levels of IT resilience to their data protection strategies, going above and beyond any other DR and backup solution.”

Together, ExaGrid and Zerto provide:

Continuous data protection with real-time restores for BC/DR

Cost-effective long-term retention storage

Intelligent Indexing and Search of all protected data

Low-cost, offsite long-term retention storage for DR

Combining Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform with ExaGrid’s disk-based backup storage leverages the strengths of each solution to provide advanced, comprehensive and best-in-class real-time data protection of virtualized environments. Data is retained in deduplicated form, meeting compliance-driven retention demands at a reduced storage footprint and cost. ExaGrid and Zerto together can replicate data in the onsite ExaGrid system to an offsite location, public cloud, or a secondary physical ExaGrid system, in order to ensure that all long-term retention data is protected from a site disaster.

About ExaGrid

